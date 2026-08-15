Detroit Pistons Full Preseason Schedule: Tip-Off Times and Opponents

The Detroit Pistons' full 2026-27 regular season schedule was released on Thursday, including the four preseason games the franchise will play as a tune-up for the 82-game slate.

As the Pistons look to remain one of the top contenders in an improved Eastern Conference this season, here’s a look at the four preseason games on the Pistons schedule, including tip-off times.

Detroit Pistons 2026-27 Preseason Schedule

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and center Jalen Duren (0) during player introductions before the game against the Orlando Magic during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mon, Oct. 5: vs. Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. ET

Sat, Oct. 10: at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. ET

Wed, Oct. 14: at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Fri, Oct. 16: vs. Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m. ET

The preseason allows fans to see the Pistons in action before the regular season, including their key new additions: former Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins, Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe, Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince, and No. 17 overall pick Ebuka Okorie.

Last season, the Pistons went 2-2 in preseason play. The four-game preseason slate for the Pistons featured two wins over the Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards. The losses came to the Pistons' two division foes, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.

The preseason matchups against the Timberwolves and Raptors are the games that Pistons fans should look forward to the most as they prepare for the 2026-27 regular season.

The Timberwolves enter the season expected to be among the top teams in the Western Conference with the offseason addition of LaMelo Ball. The Raptors, who hope Kawhi Leonard is available to play, look to take a step forward in the Eastern Conference after securing the No. 5 seed last season. The Raptors lost in the first round to the Cavaliers in a competitive seven-game series, the same team that ended the Pistons' season in the next round.

How Detroit Pistons Stack Up In An Improved Eastern Conference

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons will be tested early through the first five games of the regular season, as in addition to their season opener against the Boston Celtics on Oct. 20 at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit will play three consecutive road games to follow against the Miami Heat (Oct. 23), Philadelphia 76ers (Oct. 25), and defending NBA champions, the New York Knicks (Oct. 27).

This tough five-game stretch will conclude with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets at home on Oct. 28, a team the Pistons had a rivalry with last season. Securing the No. 1 seed and earning 60 wins for a second consecutive season will be a difficult task for a Pistons squad that is in pursuit of its first NBA championship since 2004.

Ahead of the season, the Pistons have the fourth-best odds to win the Eastern Conference at +800, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Three teams ahead of the Pistons include the New York Knicks (+330), Philadelphia 76ers (+400), and Boston Celtics (+500).

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