5 Most Interesting Games on Detroit Pistons 2026-27 Schedule

The Detroit Pistons enter the 2026-27 NBA season looking to remain a top contender in the Eastern Conference. This offseason, several Eastern Conference teams improved.

After a season in which they earned the No. 1 seed and 60 wins, reaching that mark again this year will be a difficult task for the Pistons.

With the Pistons entering their third year under coach J.B. Bickerstaff, here’s a look at the five most interesting games on Detroit’s 2026-27 schedule.

Oct. 20: vs. Boston Celtics

Apr 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) returns up court against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons will open the 2026-27 season at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 20 against the Boston Celtics. It’ll be a matchup between the two top teams from the Eastern Conference last season and presents an opportunity for Detroit to get off to a strong start.

The Pistons went 3-1 against the Celtics last season, with their one loss coming at TD Garden during NBA Cup group play. While the Celtics lost Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster trade to the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason, they do return Jayson Tatum at full strength.

Oct. 27: at New York Knicks

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (L) holds the Larry O'Brien championship trophy as Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (R) holds the Finals MVP trophy after game five of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons dominated the defending NBA champions, the New York Knicks, during the regular season last year, going 3-0 and winning all three of those games by double digits. It left many Pistons fans wondering what could’ve been if Detroit faced the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Pistons will face the Knicks in the first of four meetings on Oct. 27 at Madison Square Garden. The last time the two teams met at MSG, Cade Cunningham put on a show, scoring 42 points, 13 assists, and eight rebounds. Can the Pistons build on the success against the Knicks this season?

Dec. 2: vs. Memphis Grizzlies

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) talks to forward Isaiah Stewart (28) in the first half against the Orlando Magic during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Pistons fan favorite returns to the Motor City on Dec. 2 as Isaiah Stewart and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off against Detroit. It’ll be an emotional return for Stewart as he'll play the Pistons for the first time in a Grizzlies uniform. During his time with the Pistons, his toughness and physical play helped lead Detroit’s defense.

In his six seasons with the Pistons, Stewart averaged 8.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. Now with the Grizzlies, Stewart looks to help a Memphis squad that was one of the worst in the Western Conference last season, finishing at 25-57 overall. Only the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz had a worse record than the Grizzlies in the Western Conference, finishing at 22-60.

Jan. 18: at Cleveland Cavaliers

May 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) huddles around teammates during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons will make their first trip back to Cleveland since losing to the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Cavaliers will again be a threat to the Pistons in the Eastern Conference this season. Along with the return of Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley, the Cavaliers also added Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson recently in a trade.

The Pistons and Cavaliers tied 2-2 in their regular-season matchups during the 2025-26 NBA season, and that competitiveness continued into a postseason series.

March 27: vs. San Antonio Spurs

May 9, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game three in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On March 27, the Pistons will welcome Tobias Harris back to Little Caesars Arena as they’ll face the San Antonio Spurs. Harris left the Pistons this offseason after signing a two-year, $31 million deal with the Western Conference champions.

In his second stint with the Pistons, Harris’ veteran leadership helped Detroit go from 14 wins to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in two short seasons. Now with the Spurs, Harris looks to be a crucial piece in helping Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs get back to the NBA Finals after falling in five games to the New York Knicks.