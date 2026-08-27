5 Most Interesting Games on Detroit Pistons 2026-27 Schedule
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The Detroit Pistons enter the 2026-27 NBA season looking to remain a top contender in the Eastern Conference. This offseason, several Eastern Conference teams improved.
After a season in which they earned the No. 1 seed and 60 wins, reaching that mark again this year will be a difficult task for the Pistons.
With the Pistons entering their third year under coach J.B. Bickerstaff, here’s a look at the five most interesting games on Detroit’s 2026-27 schedule.
Oct. 20: vs. Boston Celtics
The Pistons will open the 2026-27 season at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 20 against the Boston Celtics. It’ll be a matchup between the two top teams from the Eastern Conference last season and presents an opportunity for Detroit to get off to a strong start.
The Pistons went 3-1 against the Celtics last season, with their one loss coming at TD Garden during NBA Cup group play. While the Celtics lost Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster trade to the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason, they do return Jayson Tatum at full strength.
Oct. 27: at New York Knicks
The Pistons dominated the defending NBA champions, the New York Knicks, during the regular season last year, going 3-0 and winning all three of those games by double digits. It left many Pistons fans wondering what could’ve been if Detroit faced the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Pistons will face the Knicks in the first of four meetings on Oct. 27 at Madison Square Garden. The last time the two teams met at MSG, Cade Cunningham put on a show, scoring 42 points, 13 assists, and eight rebounds. Can the Pistons build on the success against the Knicks this season?
Dec. 2: vs. Memphis Grizzlies
A Pistons fan favorite returns to the Motor City on Dec. 2 as Isaiah Stewart and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off against Detroit. It’ll be an emotional return for Stewart as he'll play the Pistons for the first time in a Grizzlies uniform. During his time with the Pistons, his toughness and physical play helped lead Detroit’s defense.
In his six seasons with the Pistons, Stewart averaged 8.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. Now with the Grizzlies, Stewart looks to help a Memphis squad that was one of the worst in the Western Conference last season, finishing at 25-57 overall. Only the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz had a worse record than the Grizzlies in the Western Conference, finishing at 22-60.
Jan. 18: at Cleveland Cavaliers
The Pistons will make their first trip back to Cleveland since losing to the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Cavaliers will again be a threat to the Pistons in the Eastern Conference this season. Along with the return of Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley, the Cavaliers also added Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson recently in a trade.
The Pistons and Cavaliers tied 2-2 in their regular-season matchups during the 2025-26 NBA season, and that competitiveness continued into a postseason series.
March 27: vs. San Antonio Spurs
On March 27, the Pistons will welcome Tobias Harris back to Little Caesars Arena as they’ll face the San Antonio Spurs. Harris left the Pistons this offseason after signing a two-year, $31 million deal with the Western Conference champions.
In his second stint with the Pistons, Harris’ veteran leadership helped Detroit go from 14 wins to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in two short seasons. Now with the Spurs, Harris looks to be a crucial piece in helping Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs get back to the NBA Finals after falling in five games to the New York Knicks.
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Caden Handwork is a passionate sports writer for Detroit Pistons On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. In addition to his work with Detroit Pistons On SI he is also a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Caden also has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. As a Metro Detroit native, Caden brings unique storytelling and knowledge about the Detroit Pistons.Follow cadenhandwork17