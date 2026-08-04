The Detroit Pistons entered the 2026 NBA offseason off the back of a season few could have imagined 12 months prior. In his first season as head coach, JB Bickerstaff guided the franchise to a remarkable 60-win campaign and the number one seed in the Eastern Conference. Cade Cunningham also established himself as one of the league’s best players, with his performances rewarded by an All-NBA First Team selection.

Despite a fantastic regular season, Detroit’s second-round playoff exit to the Cleveland Cavaliers led many to believe that the president of basketball operations, Trajon Langdon, would capitalize on his young core’s newfound championship ambitions by making a major splash in the offseason.

The Pistons, however, opted against adding a high-profile addition, and instead added John Collins and Isaiah Joe to build on last season's success.

The Eastern Conference Has Changed

The problem for Detroit isn’t that they failed to improve - it's that many of their rivals improved significantly.

The defending champion New York Knicks don’t need any introduction, and despite losing Mitchell Robinson in free agency, remain the team to beat in the East. The Miami Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo before the NBA Draft, pairing him alongside Bam Adebayo to form one of the scariest front courts in the association. Philadelphia have paired up Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey with LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, while Toronto’s acquisition of Kawhi Leonard - pending the outcome of an investigation - has only added to what is a very competitive landscape out in the East.

Where Do the Pistons Stand?

It remains to be seen whether Langdon’s moves take Detroit to the next level, but both acquisitions will certainly contribute on a nightly basis. In Joe, Bickerstaff has an elite three-point shooter and a player with championship experience, whilst Collins addresses the team's need for a starting stretch four.

However, it appears that Cunningham will once again shoulder the majority of offensive responsibility in crunch time.

Detroit’s playoff exit highlighted the lack of self-creation alongside their franchise cornerstone, and although Joe and Collins are smart additions, they have built a reputation more as catch-and-shoot players rather than individuals who consistently create offense for themselves and others.

The Pistons look to have put their faith in further internal development from the likes of Ausar Thompson, Ron Holland II and Daniss Jenkins - an approach that could well be successful - but one that has them sitting outside the top tier of teams in their conference.

What’s Next For Detroit?

Detroit’s offseason isn’t quite over yet, with Jalen Duren’s long-term contract extension still dragging on as we near training camp. Regardless of how those negotiations unfold, the Pistons enter the upcoming campaign knowing the margin for error has become far smaller.

After watching fellow Eastern Conference teams make bold moves, only time will tell if continuity was the right decision for Langdon and co.