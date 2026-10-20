Detroit Pistons Player Grades vs Boston Celtics: Javonte Green Sparks Comeback Win

The Detroit Pistons got their season off to a winning start with a comeback win against the Boston Celtics.

After falling a game-high 22 points behind, Detroit combined timely shot-making with tenacious defending to turn the game around.

Here is how each Piston rated in their impressive opening night victory.

Cade Cunningham - A-

Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Celtics forward-guard Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn’t an all-time Cade Cunningham performance, but he did his job when Detroit needed him most. The Pistons’ franchise superstar came up trumps in the clutch, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter to help complete the comeback.

His outside shooting struggled, finishing just 1-of-6 from three-point range, but he stepped up when it mattered. Plenty to build on for Cunningham and Detroit.

Jalen Duren - A-

Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After an offseason full of uncertainty surrounding his contract extension, Jalen Duren showed up in a big way for Detroit.

The 22-year-old finished with 22 points and nine rebounds, coming up with big buckets during difficult spells of the game. His two-man game with Cunningham also caused Boston problems throughout the afternoon.

Duren needed a performance like this after his playoff struggles last season, and he delivered.

Ausar Thompson - A-

Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard-forward Ausar Thompson (9) shoots in the first half against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thompson was outstanding today. He wasn’t a major threat offensively and recorded just one steal and one block, but his defensive work was crucial for Detroit.

His perimeter defense was unbelievable, and he did a fantastic job of making life difficult for Boston across multiple positions. Thompson consistently made the right decisions throughout the game.

His midrange jumper with 41 seconds remaining, just before the shot clock expired, was a huge moment after Boston’s late push and all but ended the game.

John Collins - C

Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Celtics forward Paul George (13) is defended by Detroit Pistons forward-center John Collins (20) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn’t the most exciting debut for Collins. He showed flashes of his athleticism and defensive versatility, but played just 10 minutes as Detroit took control in the second half, with Bickerstaff opting for Javonte Green during the closing stages.

You can see the fit alongside Cunningham and Duren, and there should be more to come from the 29-year-old.

Duncan Robinson - A

Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) is fouled by Boston Celtics forward-guard Jayson Tatum (0) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After picking up early foul trouble, it looked like Duncan Robinson could be in for a frustrating afternoon. Instead, the Maine native came alive when Detroit needed him most.

Robinson exploded for 15 points in the fourth quarter, completely changing the course of the game. With Detroit trailing 96-87, he went on an 11-point run of his own to bring the Pistons back into contention.

Without Robinson’s scoring burst, it’s difficult to see Detroit pulling off this comeback. An excellent performance.

Javonte Green - A+

Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) celebrates after he makes a three point basket in the second half against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn’t Jayson Tatum or Cunningham who stole the show against Boston. Instead, Javonte Green proved to be the unlikely hero for Detroit.

Green hadn’t played a single minute before entering early in the third quarter, but his introduction sparked the Pistons’ comeback. He finished with 19 points in just 18 minutes, bringing energy to a team that desperately needed it.

His performance could make it difficult for Bickerstaff to leave him out of the rotation going forward. Green took his opportunity and ran with it, playing a huge part in turning the game around.

Isaiah Joe - C+

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Isaiah Joe (17) takes the ball up the court against the Phoenix Suns in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah Joe, on his debut for the Pistons, knocked down some timely shots but struggled to find his rhythm offensively at times. His defense was a big positive in the second half.

Expect Joe to bounce back in upcoming games, with his three-point shooting likely to be a big factor if Detroit are to succeed.

Paul Reed - C+

Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Celtics forward-guard Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reed provided valuable minutes while Duren rested. He struggled in the first half and gave away some silly fouls, but finished the second half as a +15.

Kevin Huerter - C-

Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard-forward Kevin Huerter (27) dribbles defended by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Huerter struggled to find his rhythm offensively during his 18 minutes on the floor. More to come from the guard.

Daniss Jenkins - C-

Oct 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) dribbles in the first half against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jenkins hit a nice three-pointer in the second quarter but was largely a non-factor offensively during Detroit’s second-half comeback.

Ron Holland - D-

Dec 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (00) dribbles up court in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Holland was the main disappointment, with his night effectively over after just three minutes. An unnecessary foul on Payton Pritchard after a great defensive possession, followed by an offensive foul, saw Bickerstaff pull him from the game.

Green’s performance could spell trouble for Holland’s place in the rotation.

JB. Bickerstaff - A

Jan 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach JB. Bickerstaff yells instructions to his team against the Orlando Magic in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Today’s win summed up the Pistons under Bickerstaff: tough, gritty and unwilling to accept defeat.

Detroit could easily have rolled over once Boston found its rhythm, but Bickerstaff’s decision to introduce Green proved decisive. It was a bold move that paid off, and the coach deserves credit for recognising the need for a change.

Detroit will take plenty of confidence from a comeback win like this.