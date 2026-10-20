Can Rookie Ebuka Okorie Earn Real Rotation Minutes This Season For Pistons?

Detroit Pistons rookie Ebuka Okorie has a big opportunity ahead of him ahead of the regular season opener against the Boston Celtics.

The 19-year-old guard is in a crowded Pistons backcourt, but his preseason form may have forced head coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s hand and earned him minutes, as Okorie has generated immense buzz.

Okorie is now on the big stage and will need broad shoulders to handle the pressure, but he has proven he is up to the task.

A case for Okorie to get more minutes in an overloaded backcourt

Across four preseason appearances, Okorie delivered an impressive performance for the Detroit Pistons, showcasing his scoring efficiency, composure, and offensive potential. Averaging 10.3 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.0 steal in just 13 minutes per game, he made the most of his limited opportunities.

His 57% field-goal percentage further highlighted his ability to score efficiently and make a meaningful impact without requiring significant playing time.

Okorie quickly established himself as a player who can deliver in high-pressure situations. In his preseason debut against the Phoenix Suns, he demonstrated remarkable confidence by converting a game-winning scoop shot.

He continued to build momentum throughout the preseason, finishing strongly against the Toronto Raptors by scoring 14 points in just nine minutes during the fourth quarter. These performances offered a glimpse of his potential to provide an immediate offensive spark off the bench.

Bickerstaff praised Okorie's "veteran-like" finishing and his ability to use his body to create scoring opportunities.

His capacity to generate shots off the dribble could prove particularly valuable for Detroit, addressing a longstanding weakness when star guard Cade Cunningham rests.

However, despite his promising preseason, Okorie faces stiff competition for playing time in Detroit's crowded backcourt.

Several established veterans and emerging young players are competing for limited guard and wing minutes, making his path to a consistent rotation role challenging.

Verdict?

Okorie will likely begin the season outside Bickerstaff’s regular nine-to-10-man rotation as the coach prioritizes experienced veterans early on.

However, Okorie offers an elite scoring threat that the second unit currently lacks. He is an attacking, downhill guard whose game is measured by elite rim pressure and dynamic three-level shotmaking.

The 6'1" former Stanford standout plays with a score-first mentality that thrives on advantage creation.

Should Jenkins or the veteran sharpshooters struggle out of the gate, or injuries thin out the backcourt, Okorie’s maturity and shot-creation ability could quickly earn him a consistent 12–15 minutes per game.