Could Isaiah Joe Become Pistons X-Factor in Upcoming Season?

Isaiah Joe will certainly give the Detroit Pistons what they lacked last season, regardless of their regular season record.

Joe’s offseason move from the Oklahoma City Thunder will make him the Pistons’ main three-point threat as he transitions into a prominent bench role, with a strong chance of a starting spot at times.

But there’s more to Joe than just long-range shooting, as he will likely be Detroit’s X-factor ahead of the new season, which starts on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics.

Championship pedigree

A key figure of the Thunder’s 2025 NBA championship side, Joe brings a vital winning resume, playoff experience, and professional poise to a hungry, rising Pistons squad.

Joe's presence changes how coach J.B. Bickerstaff can structure his style of play. For instance, Joe's spacing with explosive, defense-first wings will help Ausar Thompson and give the bench offensive flexibility.

Most importantly, he will give the Pistons postseason experience that perhaps was lacking with last season’s team.

Joe gives Cade Cunningham help, while freeing himself

Joe is coming off a career-best season, averaging 11.1 points per game while shooting an impressive 42.3% from beyond the arc. His elite catch-and-shoot ability will make defenses pay for double-teaming, providing a reliable perimeter threat and creating more space for his teammates.

Most notably for Cade Cunningham will be a key figure for the opposition defense.

And while he lived in the shadows with Oklahoma City, despite his career-high season, Joe will get a chance with the Pistons to reinvent himself and break new ground.

Detroit has been craving his playing style, and he can make the position his own and make his mark off the bench.

But Joe has to clear the first hurdle

Although Joe appears to be a perfect fit for Detroit on paper, his early preseason performances have raised some concerns.

The sharpshooter struggled to find his rhythm in his first few outings, opening with a combined 1-for-13 mark from beyond the arc before showing encouraging signs of improvement against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While a slow start is hardly cause for panic, the Pistons will need Joe to settle in quickly as he adjusts to his new surroundings. After winning 60 games last season, Detroit will be eager to maintain that momentum and potentially take another step forward.

For that to happen, Joe must deliver on the promise that made him an attractive addition, consistently knocking down perimeter shots and providing the reliable floor spacing the team expects.