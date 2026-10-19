The Detroit Pistons finally play real basketball again on Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. where they will host the Boston Celtics. They have played 401 regular-season games against each other, with the Celtics winning the matchup 257-144.

The Pistons were the number 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and look to do that again this season, starting with a team they won three out of four matchups against, and there is a lot of firepower on both of these teams.

These are some matchups to lookout for in this game.

Feb 26, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles on Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Cade Cunningham vs Jayson Tatum

This will be the headline matchup, as both of these players are the superstars for their teams. Cunningham will get his first crack at another top player in the league in the first game of the year.

The big thing to watch will be which player can get to their spots and score for their team through tough coverage.

Cade Cunningham averaged 24 points and 10 assists, earning First Team All-NBA honors. Jayson Tatum missed most of last year due to injury but was able to come back for 22 games and average 22 points and 10 rebounds

Both of these players will have something to prove this season, but which one will win the matchup and get that first win of the season is the question.

Jan 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) shoots the ball against Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Ausar Thompson vs Jayson Tatum

This will be the matchup to watch when the Celtics are on offense. Jayson Tatum will now have the best defender most of the nights after the trade of Jaylen Brown.

Ausar Thompson earned first-team all-defensive honors this past season and will look to assert his dominance in the first game against Tatum.

Jayson Tatum can score at all three levels, with his shooting ability and finishing ability, but Thompson is more than up to the challenge, and with his offensive ability starting to come alive in the preseason, he could have a big jump this year.

Jan 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts after dunking the ball in the second half against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Jalen Duren vs the bigs of Boston

The last matchup to watch will be Jalen Duren vs. the bigs for the Celtics. Jalen Duren has been dominant in the two preseason games he has played and had a 24-point first half against the Timberwolves.

The Celtics' bigs include new member Mitchell Robinson and Enemies Queta. Both of these bigs are ferocious rebounders and play with a lot of toughness.

Jalen Duren will have to match that physicality and show why he was an all-star last season. The rebounding battle will be the stat to watch because if Duren can win those matchups, then their offense and defense will thrive off it.

Both of these teams will look to win on opening night, but these matchups will be fun to watch as another season of NBA action comes Tuesday.