Cavaliers Second Half Offensive Explosion Headlines Detroit Pistons Game 4 Loss

A 22-0 run to begin the second half, fueled by Donovan Mitchell, is all it took for the Cavaliers to deadlock their Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell scored 43 points, five rebounds, and two assists in the Cavaliers' 112-103 Game 4 win over the Pistons. 39 of those 43 points came in the second half, which tied an NBA playoff record for most points in a half.

Mitchell set the tone for the Cavaliers' explosive second-half start, scoring 21 points in the third quarter as Cleveland's 22-0 run was among their largest in an NBA playoff game.

Cleveland's performance in the second half and the way that both Donovan Mitchell and James Harden have performed as a backcourt duo over the last two games has shifted the momentum of the series back in the Cavaliers' hands, and now it's up to the Pistons to respond in Detroit for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

After a strong start in which he scored the Cavaliers' first 11 of 13 points, Harden finished the win with 24 points and 11 assists, along with knocking down five three-pointers. Evan Mobley also had an impact on both ends of the floor, finishing with 17 points, five blocks, and three steals.

Pistons Turnover Struggles Highlight Game 4 Loss

May 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half of game four in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Despite a career playoff performance off the bench from Caris LeVert, who led the Pistons with 24 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 10-of-16 shooting from the field, turnovers remain an issue for Detroit, especially from their star Cade Cunningham.

Entering Monday night’s Game 4 matchup against the Cavaliers, Cunningham had 58 turnovers through 10 playoff games. In the loss to the Cavaliers, Cunningham had five. While the Cavaliers' defense made Cunningham uncomfortable throughout the game, being the Pistons franchise leader, he has to be better if Detroit hopes to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2008.

Cunningham finished the loss with 19 points, six assists, and three rebounds on 7-of-16 shooting from the field. The Pistons recorded 18 turnovers in the loss, and Cunningham again led the team in that category.

The way this series is shaping out, with the Pistons winning their first two games on their home court and the Cavaliers following up with consecutive victories on theirs, all it might take to decide who advances is who wins on the road. The Cavaliers have that opportunity on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena to do just that.

What to Expect As Series Shifts Back to Detroit For Game 5

After Monday night’s performance against the Pistons, the Cavaliers should feel good about potentially stealing a win on the road on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers are 0-5 on the road in the playoffs and are undefeated at home.

For the Cavaliers to win on the road, it ultimately comes down to executing better down the stretch, and that’s something they weren’t able to do against the Pistons in the first two games at Little Caesars Arena.

Jalen Duren’s performance for the Pistons remains a concern as he had another no-show in the Game 4 loss, scoring eight points and turning the ball over four times. Given the impact that Paul Reed continues to have off the bench for Detroit, it may be time for Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff to make a major adjustment heading into Game 5.

However, benching Duren is a move Bickerstaff may be unlikely to pull. Reed’s playoff career-high 15 points in the Game 4 loss confirmed what Pistons fans already knew: he deserves more minutes.