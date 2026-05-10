James Harden, Donovan Mitchell Spoil Detroit Pistons Game 3 Comeback

James Harden sank a clutch three-point jump shot with 25.9 seconds remaining, putting a dagger in the Detroit Pistons' hopes of taking a 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Cavaliers outlasted the Pistons in Game 3 with a 116-109 win, cutting Detroit's series lead to 2-1.

After facing criticism for their performances in the first two games of the series in Detroit, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden rose to the occasion for the Cavaliers, combining for 54 points in the Game 3 win over the Pistons. It was Harden, however, who was spectacular down the stretch, looking like his vintage Houston Rockets self, scoring seven points in the final two minutes of the game.

Pistons Second Half Rally Falls Short In Game 3 Against Cavaliers

May 9, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first quarter of game three in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Despite digging themselves a hole in the first half, the Pistons rallied from a 17-point deficit to retake the lead late in the third quarter and remained in striking distance until the very end. Turnovers at the very end of the game, however, highlighted by a Max Strus steal on an inbound pass by Cade Cunningham, ultimately led to Detroit's demise in Game 3.

In the second quarter, the Pistons struggled shooting from the field despite getting good looks, and with Detroit falling short in Game 3, they would’ve loved to have a few of those shots back. Despite the loss, Cade Cunningham continued his historic playoff scoring streak, now reaching 16 consecutive postseason games of recording 20-plus points.

Against the Cavaliers in Game 3, Cunningham led the Pistons with a triple-double by scoring 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists on 10-of-27 shooting from the field. Cunningham’s turnovers, however, much like they did in the Pistons' first-round series against the Orlando Magic, remain a concern. Eight of the Pistons' 15 turnovers in Game 3 loss came from Cunningham.

Tobias Harris extended his streak of scoring 20-plus points to eight games as the Pistons' second-leading scorer in Game 3 with 21 points and five rebounds on 7-of-14 shooting from the field.

Duncan Robinson also continued his success from three-point range, knocking down four baskets on seven attempts. Robinson finished the game with 15 points, four assists, and three rebounds.

During the Pistons' second-half rally, Paul Reed played a crucial role, scoring 11 points and three rebounds on 4-of-4 shooting from the field off the bench. Reed, like he has many times this season for the Pistons, provided a much-needed energy boost in the second half.

What to Expect In Game 4

Heading into Game 4 in Cleveland on Monday night, it’ll be intriguing to see what impact Reed continues to have and if any other Pistons players will step up off the bench. Still up 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pistons look to rebound in Game 4 on Monday night.

The tip-off for Game 4 between the Pistons and Cavaliers at Rocket Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Monday night, with the game broadcast on NBC and Peacock.