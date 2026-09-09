When Cade Cunningham and Detroit Pistons Will Face His All-NBA First Team Peers

Cade Cunningham has established himself as one of the NBA’s elite after leading the Detroit Pistons to a 60-win regular season.

The Detroit guard will now have several chances to go head-to-head with the stars who joined him on the First Team last season, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic all featuring on Detroit’s 2026-27 regular season schedule.

Here are the dates that Pistons fans should look out for as their star man embarks on another big campaign.

Pistons vs. Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - [22/12, 27/2]

Mar 15, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots on Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cunningham’s biggest test comes in the form of two-time reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Detroit travel to Oklahoma City just before Christmas, before the Thunder make the return trip to Detroit in February.

Despite not making the NBA Finals last season, the Thunder are coming off a 64-win season and remain one of the association's strongest teams.

Both players have similar strengths offensively and are two of the best defenders at their position, making this matchup particularly intriguing.

Pistons vs. Nuggets, Nikola Jokić - [30/11, 3/1]

Jan 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball under pressure from Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) and guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Pistons will face another former MVP when Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets travel to Detroit at the end of November, with the return trip for the Pistons scheduled for January.

The emergence of Gilgeous-Alexander has meant that Jokić has been unable to add to his three MVP awards, with the Serbian finishing second in back-to-back years.

Jokić does remain arguably the greatest offensive challenge for any player in the league, with his combination of three-level scoring and elite passing making him such a unique challenge in any matchup.

Cunningham gets two chances to test himself against one of the league’s best teams and against a future Hall of Famer in Jokić.

Pistons vs. Spurs, Victor Wembanyama - [17/11, 27/3]

Feb 23, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is fouled by San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Victor Wembanyama’s performances last year took him from one of the league's biggest prospects to one of the league's scariest propositions.

Having led the San Antonio Spurs to the NBA Finals last season, the aim for Wemby and co is to go one step further this time around.

Before the postseason, though, the Pistons will travel to San Antonio in mid-November before hosting the Spurs in March.

Wembanyama is the best defender in the sport; the challenge for the Frenchman now is to take his offensive game to another level.

Pistons vs. Lakers, Luka Dončić - [8/11, 8/1]

Dec 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit will host the Lakers on Nov. 8, before travelling to Los Angeles for the second meeting on Jan. 8.

With LeBron James moving on to Philadelphia, Dončić has an even bigger opportunity to be in the MVP race, in what feels like a big year for the Slovenian.

Dončić has established himself as one of the NBA’s elite offensive creators, and his ability to control games with the ball in his hands makes him one of the league’s toughest players to guard.