Jalen Duren’s Playoff Struggles Just Complicated Detroit Pistons’ Offseason Plans

Jalen Duren has just one more chance this season to prove what he feels he's worth.

The Pistons dropped Game 5 of the Eastern conference semifinals to Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The massive frontcourt duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen had their way with Detroit's defense, scoring 35 points, 18 rebounds, and five blocks combined together. Cade Cunningham has never looked more like a superhero in the postseason as he tries to shoulder the offensive load of his team.

Jalen Duren is averaging 9.4 points and 6.6 rebounds against Cleveland this series. Rotational forward Paul Reed is averaging almost three more points on significantly less minutes. Duren ended contract negotiations and bet on himself before the start of this regular season. In Game 6, we're going to find out whether that bet closes or whether he's able to perform well enough to let it ride.

Duren is up for a new contract

Pistons big man Jalen Duren is set to become a restricted free agent this summer. He'll be a restricted free agent this summer because he failed to reach an agreement on a new contract before the October 20 deadline last year. Negotiations ended because Duren felt he was worth more, and he was willing to show the Pistons how much he was worth by playing on an expiring deal.

Being a "restricted" free agent means the Pistons front office can match any offer sheet another team offers Duren. Before the start of the playoffs, Duren was close to cashing out huge on his bet. An extremely underwhelming series against the eighth seed Orlando Magic and a disappointing series of games against Cleveland in the semifinals will surely slash his value in the open market this summer.

It would be a huge surprise to see Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon match an expensive offer sheet from another team after Duren's postseason performances.

This could see Duren leaving Detroit without anything in return other than open cap space, which could be more beneficial than ever after the Pistons front office is reportedly "star hunting" this summer. A sign-and-trade is also unlikely since those deals require a minimum of three years on the contract and Duren’s green light to the destination.

Live to see another game

Jalen Duren was an All-Star for the first time in his career this season. There's a possibility he's selected to the all-NBA third team and he should be penciled for a spot on one of the NBA's two all-defensive teams. His regular season campaign is reflective of a big money player, but when it's mattered most, Duren has shrunk.

Game 6 is Duren's biggest opportunity to prove his true value. Being a colossal reason why Detroit survives Cleveland's home court advantage would certainly cause Detroit's front office to rethink any decisions they may have already made in the back of their mind about the Pistons center.

Duren played against the Cavaliers three times in the 2026 regular season and in two of those games he logged 27 or more minutes, with the third game being a blowout loss where he logged 21.

In those two games of 27 or more minutes played against the Cavaliers in the regular season, Duren averaged 28.5 points, 15 rebounds, two blocks, and 1.5 turnovers.