Detroit Pistons Are Expected To Go Big-Name Hunting in NBA Title Quest

With Isaiah Stewart being traded away from Detroit, it’s rumored that the Pistons could go all out in their quest to go one better than last season.

Detroit finished as the No. 1 seed in the East but failed to live up to the billing in the playoffs, bowing out in the semifinals to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games.

Disappointment for head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, but this offseason, they have begun to alter their roster, and as they are in championship or bust mode, they want to add major pieces to the puzzle.

They’ve cleared some salary space. Is Detroit going big-game hunting?

Now that the Pistons have cleared $30 million in salary cap space, their window of opportunity has opened, with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst going as far as saying that they might be intrigued by Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

“The Lakers increased their offer over the last 24 hours to get this deal done with Austin Reeves. Why? Why did they do that? Because they knew that there was a chance that Memphis and Detroit were going to open up space,” Windhorst said during the televised coverage of the recent NBA Draft.

“So, who is their target now? Yes, I read all those names that Shams [Charania] said are true, but what if they go big-game hunting? What if they check on the availability of Kawhi Leonard? We're not quite sure whether he's going to extend his contract in L.A. or be traded.”

Currently, talks between Leonard and the Clippers have not begun, and the team may wash its hands of the former NBA champion and Finals MVP if an extension is not reached.

With the Clippers failing to reach the playoffs, only going as far as the play-in tournament, there is a heavy chance that they will look to rebuild and clear some space themselves.

Leonard is currently set to earn a staggering this year, the final season of his three-year, $149.5 million contract with LA that he inked in January 2024.

If the Pistons want to win the NBA title this upcoming season, they will need to go for broke. And though it was hypothetical, Windhorst also mentioned LeBron James as a possible candidate, though highly unlikely.

“Heck, they've cleared enough open space; they can call LeBron James if they want to,” Windhorst said.

James has been rumored with a return to the Cavaliers, but he is likely to re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers in the summer.