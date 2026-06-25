3 Moves Detroit Pistons Could Make After Isaiah Stewart Trade

Isaiah Stewart’s six-year tenure with the Detroit Pistons has come to a close as he is off to new beginnings in Memphis.

On Wednesday night, during the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Pistons traded Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies for three future second-round picks. With the move to trade Stewart, the Pistons have now cleared cap space, which could be a sign that Detroit is preparing to make a big move as NBA Free Agency looms.

Here’s a breakdown of three potential moves that the Pistons could make following the trade of Isaiah Stewart.

Trade For Trey Murphy III

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Following the Isaiah Stewart trade with the Grizzlies, the Pistons currently hold 15 second picks over the next seven NBA Drafts. With so many future picks, the Pistons could trade them to acquire one of their top targets, New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III.

The Pelicans are looking for a lot in return for Murphy, and the Pistons' offering multiple draft picks along with a few depth pieces could help Detroit pull off what would be considered a massive move this offseason.

Murphy's dominant defense is exactly what the Pistons need after trading away their heart and soul, Isaiah Stewart, and will help them compete for the NBA championship next season.

Sign Norman Powell

Mar 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) looks to shoot in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

A potential target for the Pistons in free agency this offseason is Miami Heat guard Norman Powell. While some Pistons fans may be concerned about his age, adding Powell as another veteran piece could work out in the short term for Detroit.

Last season with the Heat, Powell averaged 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting 47 percent from the field. The Pistons' chances of going after Coby White went out the door as the Charlotte Hornets re-signed him to a three-year, $74 million deal. Now they may have to opt for Powell.

Take a Second Shot at Tyler Herro

Mar 30, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Despite being involved in the recent blockbuster trade that featured Giannis Antetokounmpo traded to the Miami Heat, the Pistons are still holding out hope for Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro.

With the trade set to not be finalized until July 6th, the Pistons could still acquire Herro before the deal is completed. However, with Herro being on an expiring $33 million contract, the Pistons will have to extend him or else risk losing him in unrestricted free agency.

While Herro’s recent injuries are a concern, when he’s at his best, he has the potential to be the piece that the Pistons need to improve their three-point shooting next season. In the 33 games that he appeared for the Heat last season, Herro averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 37.8 percent from three-point range.