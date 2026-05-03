Detroit Pistons Looking to Complete Playoff Series Comeback Against Orlando Magic

The Detroit Pistons look to repeat history against the Orlando Magic and complete a 3-1 series comeback in Game 7 on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.

In a Game 6 that featured the Pistons trailing 60-38 at halftime, Detroit led by Cade Cunningham’s 19 fourth-quarter points and dominant defense, rallied from 24 points down to complete one of the biggest NBA playoff comebacks since the 1996-97 season.

The Pistons outscored the Magic 55-19 in the second half. After taking a gut punch on their home floor, the biggest question entering Game 7 is, do the Magic have what it takes to respond and win on the road in a hostile environment at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday?

Pistons Aim For First Playoff Series Win Since 2008

Pistons fans are still buzzing following Friday night’s historic Game 6 comeback. However, one task remains between advancing to the next round, Game 7. The Pistons are looking not only to complete the 3-1 comeback but also to secure their first NBA playoff series win since 2008, when they advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The last time the Pistons played on their home court was Game 5. Two former No. 1 overall picks, Paolo Banchro and Cade Cunningham, put on one of the most memorable playoff duels in recent memory. Both players scored 45 points, with Cunningham setting a Pistons playoff-high record. Will Game 7 provide fans with similar fireworks?

Biggest Keys For Game 7

After shooting an abysmal 4-of-20 from the field in Game 6, Banchero and the Magic's supporting cast, including Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs, could make the difference for Orlando on the road. For the third consecutive game, Franz Wagner is slated to be out with a right calf sprain.

The absence of Wagner has been a crushing blow for the Magic and given the Pistons an advantage on offense, something Detroit looks to continue heading into a winner-take-all Game 7.

For the Pistons, the key is carrying the momentum of Friday night’s second half to a strong start in Game 7. The Pistons would like nothing more than to feed off the energetic crowd at LCA, as how they start could set the tone for Game 7 against the Magic.

The tip-off for Game 7 between the Pistons and Magic at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET with the game broadcast on ABC. The winner not only wins their first playoff series in over 15 years but also advances to the Eastern Conference Semifinals to face either the Cleveland Cavaliers or Toronto Raptors.