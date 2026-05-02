Inside Detroit Pistons Historic Second Half Comeback to Force Game 7

Fans at the Kia Center left Friday night’s Game 6 in stunned silence as the Detroit Pistons erased a 24-point deficit to defeat the Orlando Magic 93-79 and force a Game 7 back in the Motor City on Sunday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena.

How Detroit Pistons Completed Historic Second Half Combeack

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots the ball over Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

It was a tale of two halves for the Pistons as after scoring a season-low 12 points in the second quarter, Detroit trailed the Magic 60-38 at halftime, and many thought their season was in the books.

Instead, the Pistons completed their biggest NBA playoff comeback since the 1997-98 season, doing it in multiple ways. After struggling to start Game 6, the Pistons got back to their bread and butter in the second half with dominant defense, holding the Magic to a scoring drought that left Orlando fans in disbelief.

After scoring 60 points in the first half, the Magic were abysmal from the field, recording just 19 points in the second half. Eight of those points came in the fourth quarter as the Pistons outscored the Magic 55-19 in the second half.

At one point in the second half, the Magic missed 23 straight shots, a drought that lasted nearly 14 minutes from the late third to early fourth quarter, highlighting a historic playoff meltdown for Orlando.

Fresh off recording a franchise playoff high of 45 points for the Pistons at home in Game 5, Cade Cunningham fueled Detroit’s historic comeback in Game 6 on the road. Cunningham finished the win, leading the Pistons with 32 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, and three assists.

19 of those 32 points for Cunningham came in the fourth quarter as the Pistons trailed 71-62 to start. Tobias Harris, who has stepped up in several ways for the Pistons throughout their first-round series against the Magic, added 22 points and 10 rebounds, while shooting 7-of-20 from the field.

Duncan Robinson also scored in double figures with 14 points, including four huge three-pointers to seal the comeback win for Detroit.

Game 7 On Sunday In Detroit

Now heading into Game 7, the momentum seems to be with the Pistons as they return to the Motor City for a winner-take-all matchup. The Magic took a gut-punch in Game 6, and it'll be intriguing to see how they respond in Game 7, as the winner will advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals to face either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Toronto Raptors.

The tip-off from Little Caesars Arena for Game 7 between the Pistons and Magic on Sunday is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET with the game broadcast on ABC.