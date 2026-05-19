Detroit Pistons Offseason Primer: Free Agents, Salary Cap, Trades, and Draft Capital

Now that this season has come to an end, it’s time to look ahead to free agency and the NBA Draft to see how the Detroit Pistons can improve the roster for the 2026/27 season.

Active roster and free agents

Going into this season, the Pistons front office had the foresight to ensure they could keep most of their young assets under contract with only a few expiring veterans to deal with for the offseason.

Because of this, the only players set to hit unrestricted free agency are Tobias Harris, Kevin Huerter, and Javonte Green. All replaceable parts.

The Pistons also have two restricted free agents, which means these players can test free agency if they choose. However, the Pistons reserve the right to match any deal those players sign to force them to stay in Detroit.

The Pistons restricted free agents are Jalen Duren and Wendell Moore Jr.. The expectation is that the Pistons will retain Duren to a near maximum contract.

Duren’s playoff performance might have cost him a rookie scale maximum contract, as he was expected to receive just that following the Jaden Ivey trade.

Since the Pistons are reportedly hoping to retain Duren for less, around $30 million annually, expect those negotiations to be at the forefront of this offseason.

The Pistons will try to retain Jalen Duren this offseason — just at a lower rate than expected, per @HunterPatterson



“Given his postseason showing, the widely held belief around the league is that he has little to no leverage to negotiate for the max.”… pic.twitter.com/05USduDRIO — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) May 18, 2026

If Harris and Huerter are not brought back, this will free up somewhere between $40-45 million in cap space for 2026/27. Now let’s say the Pistons and Duren agree to a contract somewhere around $30-35 million a year.

Additionally, the NBA is expected to see about a $10 million increase in salary cap from season to season. This leaves Detroit with roughly $20-25 million to pursue role players before the Pistons hit the first apron.

Could there be any trades or big name free agents?

However, this is only if the Pistons follow our expectations for them this offseason. There has been chatter around the possibility of a blockbuster trade and/or spending beyond the first apron.

Much of the offseason moves available to the Pistons are dependent on how receptive Jalen Duren is to accepting less than a maximum contract. If both parties are unable to compromise, then a very real possibility is Duren is signed and traded to a team that is in dire need of an elite big.

Here, the possibilities are endless. From a trade with the Nets for offensive juggernaut Michael Porter Jr., to blockbusters with Phoenix to unearth Devin Booker. The only certainty with a Duren trade is the Pistons would be probing for an offensive spark to aid Cade Cunningham’s MVP caliber efforts next season.

The Pistons also hold the 21st pick in the NBA draft on June 23. With such a late pick, expect the Pistons to grab a project player, likely a big man if Duren is traded, that will take a season or two to crack such a competitive rotation on a regular basis.