Grading Each of Detroit Pistons Moves in NBA Free Agency So Far

Following one of their best seasons in recent memory, which featured a 60-win regular season and earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons have made several moves so far in free agency that could impact their potential as an NBA title contender next season.

Some moves that Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon has made this offseason have been better than others, and it's debatable whether Detroit has done enough so far to help the team take the next step toward its first championship since 2004.

As the final stages of free agency begin, here’s a grade for every move the Pistons have made. It’s important to note that the Pistons also acquired Oklahoma City guard Isaiah Joe in a trade, but that move was made before the free agency period began.

Signing John Collins: B

After letting veteran Tobias Harris depart to the San Antonio Spurs, the Pistons signed Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins to a three-year, $51 million contract. Collins is a veteran player who is a few years younger than Harris and is seen as a suitable replacement.

Last season with the Clippers, Collins averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 55.2 percent from the field. Known as an efficient rebounder and versatile forward, Collins looks to become a reliable floor spacer for the Pistons and a dangerous lob threat for Cade Cunningham next season.

While this wasn’t the move many Pistons fans expected or would've preferred, it will help them remain competitive in an improved Eastern Conference next season, but can it lead to a deeper run in the playoffs?

Trade to Acquire Taurean Prince and Gary Harris: B-

In a six-team trade that featured the Pistons trading forward Caris LeVert to their division foe, the Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit acquired more three-point shooting help with the addition of forward Taurean Prince and former Michigan State Spartans guard Gary Harris.

The better of the two players, Prince looks to be another crucial piece as a forward who can help the Pistons' three-point shooting woes. Last season with the Bucks, Prince averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from three-point range.

As for Harris, how much action the former Michigan State star guard receives will be interesting to see, given he hasn’t averaged over 10 points per game in a season since 2021-22 with the Orlando Magic and is entering the 13th season of his NBA career.

Last season with the Bucks, Harris averaged 2.7 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. This move by the Pistons was seen more as one to create cap space than anything else. The question is whether that cap space will go to extending star center Jalen Duren or something else.

Time is running out for the Pistons to acquire their dream co-star for Cade Cunningham, which is considered an offseason dream among Pistons fans.