A Way Too Early Look at Detroit Pistons 2027 Playoff Chances

The Detroit Pistons shocked the NBA last season when they breezed through the regular season to earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 60-22 overall record.

While their aspirations of making the NBA Finals came up short with a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, it was a remarkable turnaround for a franchise that just two years prior finished with their worst record in franchise history at 14-68 in a season that featured a historic 28-game losing streak.

Now entering the 2026-27 NBA season, expectations are expected to be raised for the Pistons. It’s been an offseason that has received mixed views from the Pistons faithful. The Pistons shipped off Isaiah Stewart and Caris LeVert in trades and acquired Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe and Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince.

Following the departure of veteran Tobias Harris to the San Antonio Spurs, the Pistons signed Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins to a three-year, $51 million deal. In terms of their chances of making it back to the NBA playoffs next season, the Pistons are in a great spot again to make the postseason in the Eastern Conference, but a top seed could be in jeopardy.

Pistons Notable Eastern Conference Competitors

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (M) is interviewed by ESPN broadcaster ernie Johnson (L) during the championship trophy presentation after game five of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After winning their first NBA championship in 53 years, the New York Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, are expected to remain one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, the Pistons dominated the Knicks during the regular season, sweeping them and winning all their matchups by double digits. The Knicks' NBA title had many Pistons fans wondering what could’ve been if they had won that Game 7 at home against the Cavaliers and advanced to play New York in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Outside the Knicks, the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Cleveland Cavaliers will be top threats for the Pistons in the Eastern Conference.

How Other Offseason Moves Impact Pistons

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half in game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NBA world patiently waits to see whether LeBron James chooses to return to the Eastern Conference and whether that’s with the 76ers, Cavaliers, or Heat. If LeBron returns to the East, it’ll have a massive impact on the Pistons' standing in the conference. The 76ers also bring in Jaylen Brown after acquiring him in a blockbuster trade with the Celtics, while the Heat now have former Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Kawhi Leonard is returning to a young and talented Toronto Raptors team pending an ongoing investigation. Tyrese Haliburton is also expected to be back at full strength with the Indiana Pacers next season after missing all of last year recovering from a ruptured right Achilles tendon that he suffered in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It's safe to say it’ll be a lot tougher for the Pistons to secure the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for a second consecutive season. According to the latest betting odds by FanDuel Sportsbook, the Pistons have +800 odds to win the Eastern Conference and +2500 odds to win the NBA Finals.

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