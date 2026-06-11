Realistic Trades the Detroit Pistons Can Make This Offseason

Detroit Pistons fans are hoping that the franchise makes a splash move this offseason.

Following a season in which the Pistons earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and 60 wins, Detroit is looking to take a step forward and make a blockbuster trade to give Cade Cunningham his long-awaited co-star, which will put the team in a prime position to win its first NBA championship since 2004.

With the end of the season on the horizon for the entire league, here’s a look at three realistic trades the Pistons can make to set them up for success entering the 2026-27 NBA season.

Lauri Markkanen

Feb 3, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; sUtah Jazz forward/center Lauri Markkanen (23) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Pistons receive: Lauri Markkanen

Jazz receive: Duncan Robinson, Caris LeVert, Isaiah Stewart, 2027 first-round pick, and 2028 first-round pick.

Acquiring Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will require the Pistons giving up a massive haul, but adding a player like Markkanen this offseason is worth the risk for Detroit. What separates Markkanen, however, from the other potential trade candidates is not only his versatility on defense but his ability to play multiple positions on the court.

Standing 7-foot-1, 240 pounds, Markkanen can play both at the stretch four and on the wing, which will help the Pistons' floor spacing next season. While acquiring Markkanen forces the Pistons to give up Isaiah Stewart, who is considered one of the best young defenders in the NBA, a majority of fans would approve if its what it takes to win a championship.

Trading for Markkanen will be easier said than done and will require creativity by Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon to put together a deal that the Jazz can approve. In 42 games last season with the Jazz, Markkanen averaged 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, while shooting 47.7 percent from the field.

Michael Porter Jr.

Feb 24, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Pistons receive: Michael Porter Jr.

Nets receive: Duncan Robinson, Caris LeVert, 2027 first-round pick

If the Markkanen deal falls flat for Detroit the next possible option for the Pistons is Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. His championship experience with the Denver Nuggets, prior to his time in Brooklyn and scoring make him one of the several pieces the Pistons are looking for to break through in the Eastern Conference.

To acquire Porter Jr., the Pistons will have to give up a first-round pick and part ways with Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert, players who were both part of the Pistons additions last offseason.

Trey Murphy III

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) reacts after dunking against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Pistons Receive: Trey Murphy III

Pelicans Receive: Caris LeVert, Ron Holland II, 2027 first-round pick

The Pistons pride themselves on their defensive toughness. This past season, they were one of the best defensive teams in the NBA and adding a player like Trey Murphy III to pair him with another one of the top defenders in the league, Ausar Thompson, will help the Pistons take a major step forward.

Last season for a struggling Pelicans team, Murphy averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Murphy also ranked inside the top 15 in the NBA in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game.

It is said that defense wins championships, and the addition of Murphy could help the Pistons to do just that. To acquire Murphy, the Pistons will trade away Caris LeVert, Ron Holland II, and a 2027 first-round pick.