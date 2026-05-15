Duncan Robinson Headlines Pistons Injury Report for Game 6 vs. Cavaliers

Duncan Robinson missed the Detroit Pistons 117-113 home overtime Game 5 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night due to lower back soreness. Robinson, who has been phenomenal throughout the postseason for the Pistons as the team’s leading three-point scorer, could’ve made a massive difference in Game 5.

With the Pistons' season on the brink against the Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on Friday night, Robinson and two other Detroit players are listed as questionable. Kevin Huerter (thigh) and Caris LeVert (heel) are also listed as questionable for Game 6.

Before the Game 5 loss, both LeVert and Huerter were questionable for the Pistons. The two, however, ended up playing for the Pistons. LeVert, fresh off his 24-point performance in the Pistons Game 4 road loss to the Cavaliers, scored seven points off the bench in 24 minutes. Huerter, who has barely played for the Pistons during their postseason run, recorded one assist in three minutes on the floor.

Having LeVert and Huerter available for Game 6 will benefit the Pistons, giving them more depth. Robinson's availability, however, is pivotal in the Pistons chances of forcing a Game 7 back in Detroit on Sunday.

Why Robinson's Return to Pistons Lineup Is Crucial For Game 6

Not only does having Robinson help the Pistons' three-point shooting, which has been one of their biggest weaknesses this season, but it also helps Detroit space the floor. Before being out for Game 5, Robinson was among the Pistons' consistent scorers through four games against the Cavaliers, scoring in double figures three times and shooting 57.7 percent from three-point range.

During Robinson’s absence in Game 5, Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins earned his first career playoff start for Detroit and stepped up, scoring 19 points, three assists, and two rebounds, knocking down two three-pointers.

If Robinson returns to the Pistons lineup for Game 6, it’ll be interesting to see the role Jenkins will have off the bench as Detroit looks to put together a full-team effort to knock off the Cavaliers on the road and force a Game 7.

The tip-off for Game 6 between the Pistons and Cavaliers is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, and the game will be broadcast on Prime Video. The Pistons, who have lost three consecutive games in the series against the Cavaliers, are looking to repeat history from the 2005-06 NBA season when they rallied from a 3-2 deficit to beat Cleveland and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.