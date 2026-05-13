Pistons Injury Report Changes Availability of Duncan Robinson, Caris LeVert for Game 5

Following their 112-103 Game 4 road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Detroit Pistons could be without three notable players for Wednesday night’s pivotal Game 5 Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup at Little Caesars Arena.

Duncan Robinson (low back soreness), Caris LeVert (right heel contusion), and Kevin Huerter (left adductor strain) are all listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s Game 5 matchup against the Cavaliers.

The Impact Of Pistons Being Without These Three Players

If these three players are unable to go for the Pistons on Wednesday night, it could be a crushing blow, especially with the series tied at 2-2. The Cavaliers, despite being 6-0 at home during the postseason, are 0-5 on the road.

With the possibility that the Pistons are without Robinson, LeVert, and Huerter, the Cavaliers' chances of stealing a Game 5 win on the road and going up 3-2 in the series are high. The Cavaliers stealing a win on the road against the Pistons could shift Cleveland’s chances of reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018.

The road team has yet to win a game in this series, and that's all it might take to decide who advances to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Pistons are looking to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2008.

LeVert is coming off arguably one of his best playoff performances in the Pistons Game 4 loss to the Cavaliers, as he led Detroit with 24 points, four rebounds, and three assists on 10-of-16 shooting from the field. His potential absence in Game 5 would be a major hit to the Pistons' playoff rotation.

Despite only scoring four points in Wednesday night’s Game 4 loss, Robinson has also made a massive impact for the Pistons in the postseason and has shown flashes of consistency from three-point range.

In the series against the Cavaliers, Robinson is averaging 13.8 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.8 rebounds per game. During the Pistons first two home games in this series, Robinson combined for 36 points and shot over 55 percent from three-point range in both matchups.

If Robinson can go in Game 5, the Pistons hope he can return to scoring in double figures and play a pivotal role in Detroit taking a 3-2 series lead over the Cavaliers. Huerter has not played in the Pistons series against the Cavaliers, as he last appeared in the first-round Game 4 loss to the Orlando Magic. In four postseason games for the Pistons, Huerter has scored six total points.

The tip-off for Game 5 between the Pistons and Cavaliers is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena, with the game broadcast on ESPN.