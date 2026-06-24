Get To Know Detroit Pistons No. 17 Overall Draft Pick Ebuka Okorie

After originally having the No. 21 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies traded three second-round picks to the Pistons, giving Detroit Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie at No. 17. The Grizzlies would use the No. 21 overall pick to select Karim Lopez from Mexico, the top international prospect in the draft.

In his one season with Stanford, Okorie was among the top scorers in the ACC, averaging 23.2 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 35.4 percent from three-point range.

Okorie, in his short-lived collegiate career, also showed his defensive skills, averaging 1.6 steals per game.

What Okorie Brings to Pistons

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) reacts in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Now with the Pistons, Okorie looks to bring his talents, especially on the defensive end, to a Detroit team that excels defensively and benefits from converting off turnovers. Okorie is a versatile scorer, converting both in the mid-range and beyond the arc, which could benefit a Pistons team that struggled from three-point range last season and is looking for more scoring creativity next season.

Okorie also excels at taking care of the basketball, as he had a very low turnover rate in his one season with the Cardinal, averaging 1.9 turnovers per game in the 31 games. The Cardinal finished the 2025-26 college basketball season with a 20-13 overall record and went 9-9 in ACC play.

Okorie and the Cardinal missed the NCAA Tournament but received an invite to the College Basketball Crown, losing in the first round 82-77 in overtime to the West Virginia Mountaineers. Okorie scored 34 points, five assists, and three rebounds in the game.

While his three-point shooting and defense could improve, Okorie is also a dynamic scorer and has the potential to be a key depth piece for the Pistons next season. Among the concerns with Okorie is his size as a guard. Being 6-foot-2, 185 pounds could affect his ability to defend taller players at his position.

Pistons Attention Now Shifts to Free Agency

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) reacts after dunking against the Sacramento Kings during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

With Okorie being the Pistons' only selection in the NBA Draft, the attention of the offseason now turns to free agency, where the pressure is on general manager Trajan Langdon to make moves to put Detroit in the best position to compete for an NBA championship next season.

Will the Pistons pursue Trey Murphy III or another top player on the free agent or trade market? With so much on the line, especially after the Miami Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Pistons can't afford to settle and run it back with their current roster.