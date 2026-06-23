How Giannis Trade to Miami Heat Changes Things For Detroit Pistons

The news NBA fans have been on pins and needles about finally broke early Tuesday morning as the Miami Heat acquired Milwaukee Bucks star and two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade.

In return, the Heat received multiple draft picks along with Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, and Kasparas Jakucionis. The Heat also received veteran forward Bobby Portis from the Bucks in the trade.

The speculation before the trade that the Detroit Pistons were going to be involved in a three-team deal that would include them acquiring Tyler Herro from the Heat didn’t come true. Now, general manager Trajan Langdon will look for other options to acquire in a trade or sign in free agency.

Pistons Still Holding Out For a Herro

Mar 30, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There is still a chance that the Pistons can acquire Herro. That, however, would need to be done after July 6, when the Giannis trade is to be executed. The door has been left open for opportunities in the trade to expand, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Since the trade, the Pistons have also become interested in Heat guard Norman Powell, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein. Powell is a talented guard and provides the Pistons with an efficient scorer that they need alongside Cade Cunningham.

Last season with the Heat, Powell averaged 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting 47 percent from the field. Powell’s three-point shooting percentage of 38.0 percent is also a plus for the Pistons as they aim to improve their performance from beyond the arc heading into the 2026-27 NBA season.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III is available for the taking as he has become a top target for Pistons fans, mainly due to his defensive talent. Still having everyone available on their roster after not being involved in the Giannis trade, there’s plenty the Pistons can offer this offseason, as the time for Langdon to act is now to help Detroit reach closer to an NBA title.

Miami Heat NBA Title Odds Surge Ahead of Pistons

Apr 12, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on after the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

With Giannis now on the Heat, the Pistons now face a new challenger in pursuit of an NBA championship next season. Following the trade for Giannis, the Heat’s odds to win the 2027 NBA championship surged.

The Heat are now ahead of the Pistons in the NBA title odds at +1800, ahead of the Pistons at +2500, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Pistons have the opportunity to change that with an offseason move of their own.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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