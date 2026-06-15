How Detroit Pistons Could Realistically Win 2027 NBA Championship

The Detroit Pistons have tasted what life is like at the top of the Eastern Conference, and now they must keep the momentum going into next season and beyond.

Detroit finished as the East’s No.1 seed going into the playoffs and, after a first-round win over the Orlando Magic, succumbed to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games of the semifinals.

There were strengths, but also very noticeable weaknesses that the Pistons will look to tighten if they are to become a consistent powerhouse in years to come.

A secondary scorer is a must

Cade Cunningham was outstanding for Detroit in the playoffs, but in turn that was also the problem. The Pistons went to him too much. They had no choice.

The man supposed to help Cunningham and be the soldier Detroit needed for a meaningful playoff run was absent without leave. Jalen Duren scored in single digits in seven postseason games, which was one more than he achieved in the regular season, and was at times a liability on defense, an area he – and Detroit – were so dominant.

It left Detroit scrambling in their two rounds of playoff action, going to seven games in both. But an average of 10.2 points and 8.5 rebounds simply isn’t good enough from your back-up go-to guy.

It now raises the question: Do the Pistons need someone more consistent to support Cunningham, especially in big-game situations?

Bagging someone like Kyrie Irving or Lauri Markkanen could be seen as a game-changer, but one thing is for sure: The Pistons need more offensive depth, someone to help ease the load bestowed upon Cunningham.

In turn, that would help against tougher matchups

In fairness, the Pistons fared quite well against Western Conference teams this season, going 21-9, and were the only team to drop fewer than 10 games at home during the regular season. But consistency will be key if they are to keep that going next season.

Mainstays like the Celtics, Cavaliers and the newly minted NBA champion Knicks will be contenders for a few more years, and Detroit need to be on that level.

Adding more offensive flair to their roster will help them maintain their solid record against Western Conference sides, which was widely seen as the stronger conference this season, despite New York lifting the title.

But against those mainstays, they need to perform against them in the postseason, which has been a problem for Detroit over the last few years.