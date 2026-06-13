NBA Prospects the Detroit Pistons Must Avoid Reaching For In the NBA Draft

The Detroit Pistons' history of selecting in the NBA Draft has had its fair share of highs and lows. Whether it be finding late-round gems such as Joe Dumars or drafting busts like Darko Milicic, the Pistons have given their fans some iconic, but sometimes frustrating, selections over the years.

With the 2026 NBA Draft amid what is expected to be several tasks for the Pistons in a pivotal offseason, fans are hoping that Detroit makes the right choice with the No. 21 overall pick in the first round. It'll be the Pistons first selection in the first round that's outside the lottery since 2019, when they selected Sekou Doumbouya with the No. 15 overall pick. Pistons fans are well aware of how that pick turned out.

Three-point shooting is one of the biggest needs for the Pistons entering the offseason, and several prospects in the first round could help Detroit with that need. There are, however, a few prospects that the Pistons should stay clear of when selecting at No. 21 overall.

Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance (21) shows emotion against the St. John Red Storm in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

During his time at Kentucky, Quaintance proved to be a valuable big man for the Wildcats. While it was concerning in the Eastern Conference Semifinals series loss to see the Cleveland Cavaliers' bigs dominate the Pistons, Detroit would be better off moving forward by acquiring a big like Lauri Markkanen or Trey Murphy III rather than selecting another young player in the draft.

Last season with the Wildcats, Quaintance averaged 5.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game, while shooting 57.1 percent from the field.

Karim Lopez, Mexico

Another talented forward, Karim Lopez from Mexico, is a player that the Pistons should stay clear of when selecting at No. 21 overall in the first round of the draft. Lopez is projected to be a late lottery pick and could still be available when the Pistons select at No. 21.

Lopez enters the draft fresh off playing for the New Zealand Breakers in the NBL Next Stars program this year, averaging 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, while shooting 32.6 percent from three-point range. His low three-point shooting percentage will result in the Pistons avoiding him at No. 21 overall if he’s still available.

Luigi Suigo, Italy

Center Luigi Suigo, another international player from Italy, will likely not be on the Pistons' radar on draft day. While talented, Suigo is a product that likely won’t have an impact on an NBA roster for a few years.

Suigo is listed at 7-foot-3, 289 pounds, and with the potential to be a stretch-five, he could be a key role player on an NBA roster. Suigo, however, is not the type of player the Pistons are looking for in the draft.