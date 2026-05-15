3 Things That Will Make or Break Detroit Pistons in Game 6 Against Cavaliers

The Detroit Pistons enter Friday night’s Game 6 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the brink of elimination. Following their heartbreaking 117-113 overtime loss, the Pistons hope to have one last comeback in them to force a Game 7 back in Detroit on Sunday.

While the Pistons have faced elimination three times during their first-round series against the Orlando Magic, the Cavaliers have proven to be a different animal, and having won three consecutive games in this series, all the momentum seems to be on their side as they return to what will no doubt be an energetic environment at Rocket Arena on Friday night in Cleveland.

Here are three things to watch for in Friday night’s Game 6 matchup between the Pistons and Cavaliers.

How Pistons Start

With their season on the line, how the Pistons start knowing they are facing elimination will set the tone in their Game 6 matchup against the Cavaliers. The hostile crowd at Rocket Arena would love to take the Pistons out of the game early, and a slow start by Detroit could do just that.

The Pistons must start fast and build momentum early, as committing early turnovers could allow the Cavaliers to take an early lead and pull away. Limiting James Harden and Donovan Mitchell and preventing them from getting off to a strong start is the key for the Pistons.

Evan Mobley Continued Success

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) in the first half during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In the Cavaliers' last two games in the series, Evan Mobley has had a massive impact on both ends of the floor, which is one of the key reasons Cleveland is up 3-2 against the Pistons and one win away from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2018.

Mobley put on a show in the Cavaliers' pivotal Game 5 road win over the Pistons on Wednesday night, scoring 19 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists on 6-of-13 shooting from the field. Defensively in the last two games for the Cavaliers, Mobley has recorded a combined eight blocks and four steals.

Both Mobley and Jarrett Allen have outplayed Jalen Duren for the Pistons, and having continued success will help the Cavaliers close out Detroit on Friday night.

Cade Cunningham Receiving Help

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

If the Pistons are to force a Game 7 back in Detroit on Sunday, Pistons star Cade Cunningham must receive support to help Detroit knock off the Cavaliers in Game 6. In the Pistons' overtime loss in Game 5, Cunningham led Detroit with 39 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds on 13-of-27 shooting from the field.

Aside from Daniss Jenkins, who scored 19 points in his first career playoff start as Duncan Robinson was out in Game 5, Cunningham didn’t receive much help. Two other players scored in double figures for the Pistons, including Tobias Harris (13 points) and Paul Reed (10 points).

Team chemistry was at the forefront for the Pistons in their first two games of the series against the Cavaliers, and with their season on the line, Detroit looks to return to that.