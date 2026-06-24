How Ebuka Okorie Will Fit on Detroit Pistons as Rookie

Detroit faithful should be extremely excited about the arrival of Ebuka Okorie.

There has never been a better time to be a small guard in today's big NBA. From the explosion of Jalen Brunson to the high NBA Draft selection of Kansas guard Darryn Peterson to the Utah Jazz, guards are running the league like never before.

Considering where the Pistons were originally selected to pick and who they ended up selecting, few teams properly addressed a specific team need like the Pistons did with the Okorie selection. The Pistons traded up from No. 21 to No. 17 in order to ensure Okorie became a Detroit Piston.

They gave up two second-round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies to make the deal happen. Okorie's skillset brings offensive creativity and confidence, which can lead to a starting role already this offseason depending on how the roster looks by the time October comes around.

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) reacts in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Okorie's skillset isn't wanted, it's needed

His size may be questionable, but his ability to score on all three levels of the court cannot be denied. At 6-foot-1, Okorie can confidently shoot from deep, from the line, around the rim, and even in the midrange.

Okorie doesn't need another player to set him up to score points. He doesn't need to rely on a guard like Cade Cunningham or Daniss Jenkins to draw attention away from Okorie. The former Stanford guard is a scoring threat on his own, whether it's out on the perimeter as shifty shot creator or downhill as a crafty slasher around the rim.

FULL TRADE DETAILS:



Pistons receive:

No. 17 pick (Ebuka Okorie)



Grizzlies receive:

No. 21 pick

Three second round picks pic.twitter.com/lPcWuI0drR — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 24, 2026

He is exactly what the Cunningham and the Pistons need. They needed offense, but they specifically need confident shot-making. They also needed a secondary ballhandler to help out not only the second unit, but any other unit that doesn't have Cunningham on it. The Pistons have been overly reliant on Cunningham for offensive firepower in the postseason. While Cunningham is easily the Pistons' best player, the weight of an entire franchise should never be on his shoulders the way it has been the past two postseasons.

Okorie's freshman year

The film and the skillset doesn't lie, but the numbers don't either. The young guard out of Stanford set an ACC record this past college basketball season for scoring as a freshman. He averaged 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals while also shooting 46.5% from the field and 35.4% from three-point range. These are efficient shooting splits from someone who scores a chunk of his points through jumpers.

While many will look at his height and scoff, Okorie actually has a long wingspan for his height with a 6-foot-8 wingspan. This wingspan is what some believe could signal defensive upside for the smaller guard. He also shot 83% from the free throw line on seven attempts per game.

The Pistons led the NBA last season in points in the paint and finished third in free throw attempts per game. The Pistons also struggled to score from deep all season. Okorie maintains a scoring presence inside the paint for Detroit as a shifty and determined scoring guard with a feathery touch around the rim. The Pistons desperately needed scoring and shot-making, and they received exactly that with Ebuka Okorie out of Stanford.

Whether it's as a high-impact sixth or seventh man off the bench or as a true starting two-guard next to Cunningham, expect Okorie to breakout into the rotation quickly, similar to Daniss Jenkins did this past season.