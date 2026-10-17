What I'm Buying and Selling About the Pistons Heading into 2026-27 Season

The Detroit Pistons enter the new NBA season with heavy expectations following a 60-22 campaign last year.

It ultimately ended in disappointment with a playoff semifinal loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the work the Pistons have done in the offseason suggests they want to build a roster for a deeper postseason run.

As Detroit prepares for its season opener against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, what should you buy more of and sell away?

Buy more of

Cade Cunningham at MVP-level: Coming off an All-NBA First Team campaign in which he ranked second in the league with 9.9 assists per game, along with 23.9 points, Cade Cunningham remains the undisputed driving force behind Detroit’s offense.

With improved spacing around him, he’s poised to take another leap in efficiency and elevate his game even further with potential of Cunningham becoming a future MVP.

Ausar Thompson breaking out: The All-Defensive First Team forward reportedly added significant muscle and dedicated the offseason to an intensive shooting program. Viewed internally as Detroit’s second-best player, an offensive leap could put him firmly in the All-Star conversation this season.

What to sell?

Another 60-win season: In a vastly bulked-up Eastern Conference, the chances of the Pistons replicating another 60-win season will be a challenge. While the focus is on winning games, a regression is possible.

Detroit's goal will be to finish with an automatic playoff spot and, from there, be built for postseason success.

Locker room chemistry: Detroit and franchise center Jalen Duren endured a grueling, highly publicized contract standoff before reaching a five-year, $200 million extension agreement on October 1.

With reports of controversial proposed clauses, including weight restrictions, adding further tension to negotiations, some early-season friction could linger as Duren and the front office work to repair their relationship.

Bonus: What the Pistons have done

Over-reliance on Tobias Harris' postseason offense: Replacing Tobias Harris, who averaged 18.1 points per game in the playoffs, with John Collins improves perimeter spacing and offensive flexibility.

However, the move also removes a dependable secondary scoring option who could create shots independently during difficult possessions.

To compensate for that loss, backups like Joe and rookie Ebuka Okorie must step up immediately, produce consistently, and help maintain the team’s scoring efficiency throughout the upcoming season.

Jalen Duren vs the Pistons: The Pistons have also sorted out any potential rifts that could have arisen from Jalen Duren signing a new deal.

Some leaked contract clauses could raise concerns, most notably weight restrictions on the young big man, but it's a small price to pay to stay in Detroit.