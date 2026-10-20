Opening Day Starting Lineups for Detroit Pistons vs Boston Celtics

Both the Pistons and Celtics had underwhelming offseasons compared to the rest of the Eastern Conference. But does that mean either team will drop down dramatically?

We will begin to find out on Tuesday afternoon from Detroit.

What To Expect Today

These two teams will need to set the tone from the very start. At a unique 3 p.m. tip on a Tuesday afternoon, there may not be a full-capacity crowd at Little Caesar’s Arena for this opening game. The Boston Celtics may be able to take advantage of that to begin, as they have been one of the best road teams in the NBA over the last several years.

If Detroit’s home-court advantage is negated by the lack of fans, Boston could nail a whole bunch of threes and keep the building quiet from the start.

But on paper, I believe the Pistons have advantages in a couple of places.

Jan 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts after dunking the ball in the second half against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For starters, they have a clear edge at the center spot. Jalen Duren needs to begin his statement season with a domination of Neemias Queta and Mitchell Robinson. There will be a lot of loose rebounds to be had, and Duren needs to keep Queta and Robinson off the offensive boards.

Boston is going to throw All-Defensive guard Derrick White on Cade Cunningham, which is going to be a fantastic 1-on-1 matchup. If Cunningham and Tatum negate each other with their All-Star play, Detroit needs Duren to shine for them to win this ballgame.

Secondly, Ausar Thompson will most likely be guarding Jayson Tatum for a majority of the game. He needs to try and slow the All-NBA forward down, as that could completely swing the game towards Detroit’s favor.

The Celtics are going to try to switch John Collins and Duncan Robinson onto both Tatum and Paul George for a bunch of perimeter isolations. Detroit needs to be ready to play team defense and help their weaker defenders stay on the floor.

Injury Report

Boston Celtics

Devin Carter (Illness) - Out

Detroit Pistons

Taurean Prince (Personal Reasons) - Questionable

Projected Starting Lineup

Boston Celtics - Derrick White, Baylor Scheierman, Paul George, Jayson Tatum, Neemias Queta

Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Duncan Robinson, Ausar Thompson, John Collins, Jalen Duren

Official Starting Lineup

Boston Celtics - TBA

Detroit Pistons - TBA

Jerseys

Jan 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles the ball against Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston Celtics - Icon (Green)

Detroit Pistons - Association (White)

How to Watch and Listen

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 20

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

TV: NBC, Peacock

Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket