How the Detroit Pistons Can Fix Turnover Struggles Before Game 6

Down 3-2 in their first-round series, the Detroit Pistons face another win-or-go-home matchup against the Orlando Magic this time on the road in Game 6.

After staving off elimination in Detroit by winning Game 5 116-109, the Pistons look to prevent the turnover struggles they had in their two previous road matchups in Orlando and force a winner-take-all Game 7 back in the Motor City on Sunday afternoon.

In the Pistons' road matchups against the Magic in Games 3 and 4, Detroit committed a combined 36 turnovers, which played a major role in Detroit's losses. While both the Magic and Pistons have proven to be top defensive teams in the NBA, it’s the Pistons turnover struggles that the Magic have been able to capitalize on.

In the Pistons 94-88 Game 4 loss to the Magic on Monday night, Orlando scored 23 points off Detroit’s turnovers. Entering what is expected to be another hostile road environment at the Kia Center for Game 6 on Friday night, one of Detroit's biggest keys will be taking care of the basketball.

How Pistons Can Limit Turnovers In Game 6 Against Magic

Apr 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles on Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) in the second half uring game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

For the Pistons to prevent turnovers, it ultimately comes down to clean passes. Over the course of the series, there have been several offensive sequences in which the Pistons have made out-of-control passes, leading to turnovers.

Even in the Pistons Game 5 win over the Magic, in which Cade Cunningham scored a franchise playoff high 45 points, there were several instances where he made a pass that didn’t need to be made, leading to turnovers.

In the Pistons' last three games, Cunningham has recorded a combined 23 turnovers. During both losses to the Magic on the road, Cunningham had more turnovers than field goals made, something the Pistons can’t afford to let happen in Friday night’s win-or-go-home Game 6.

Franz Wagner Out Again For Magic

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) controls the ball against the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

What helps the Pistons is that Franz Wagner is out again for Game 6 for the Magic with a right calf strain that he suffered in Game 4. Wagner's absence allows the Pistons to space the floor and gives Detroit one less player to worry about offensively, which should help them limit turnovers.

The Pistons are looking to repeat history from the 2003 playoffs when they were also the No. 1 seed and came back from a 3-1 series deficit to advance. Given how they performed in Game 5, the momentum is with the Pistons, but all it takes is another slow start and inconsistent offensive play for Detroit’s season to be over.

The tip-off for Game 6 between the Pistons and Magic at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Friday night with the game broadcast on Prime Video.