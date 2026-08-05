2 Ways John Collins Will Impact Pistons in First Season in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons parted ways with one of their fan favorites this offseason, veteran forward Tobias Harris.

Following his second stint with the Pistons that lasted two years, Harris departed the Motor City in free agency to join Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs, signing a two-year, $31 million contract with the defending Western Conference Champions.

With his departure, the Pistons signed a younger veteran forward as his replacement, adding John Collins on a three-year, $51 million contract. Collins has the potential to make an impact for the Pistons from day one, as he is likely to replace Harris' spot in the starting lineup.

Collins, who the Atlanta Hawks selected in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at No. 19 overall, spent last season with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 55.2 percent from the field.

Now set to make the Pistons his fourth NBA franchise, here are two ways that Collins can make an impact for Detroit in his first season in the Motor City.

Versatile Forward

Feb 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward John Collins speaks at NBA Cares Legacy Project Dedication at the Weingart YMCA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout his nine-year NBA career, Collins has been known as a versatile forward in his playing tenures with the Hawks, Jazz, and Clippers. These are all qualities that Collins looks to bring to the Pistons.

Not only is Collins a strong rebounder and defender, but his shooting percentage is very consistent. Every year in his NBA career, Collins has shot over 50 percent from the field during the regular season.

The postseason has been a similar story for the Pistons, as his lowest shooting percentage came in 2023 with the Hawks. Collins shot 43.3 percent from the field in that postseason appearance for the Hawks, in which Atlanta fell in the first round to the Boston Celtics.

Having a player who’s a consistent scorer is beneficial for a Pistons squad that is set to compete in a much-improved Eastern Conference next season.

Floor Spacer

Feb 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins (20) reacts after he was charged with a foul on Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the addition of scorers around Cade Cunningham, focusing on creating more opportunities to space the floor will be key for the Pistons. Collins brings that to the Pistons, as he’s known for being very effective at spacing the floor.

Turnovers have always been a concern for the Pistons, even last season when they earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and 60 regular-season wins. Collins can thrive as a floor spacer if he’s put in the right situations offensively for the Pistons, as there have been times in the past when he’s struggled with taking care of the basketball.