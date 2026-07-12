How To Watch Pistons Summer League Matchup vs. Cavaliers

Following a 101-93 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers to open the 2026 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, the Detroit Pistons look to get in the win column on Sunday when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Thomas & Mack Center.

With both teams entering Sunday’s matchup 0-1 in the Summer League, as the Cavaliers lost their opening game 99-93 against the Indiana Pacers, here’s how fans can watch either Detroit or Cleveland get their first win of the NBA's offseason competition.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Cavaliers Summer League Matchup

Channel: PrimeVideo

Time: 4 p.m. ET

How Pistons Performed Against 76ers in Summer League Opener

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) on the court in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the loss to the Philadelphia 76ers to open the Summer League, the Pistons had several positives to take away. One of those was the performance of No. 17 overall pick and Pistons first-round 2026 NBA Draft selection Ebuka Okorie.

In the loss, former Stanford Cardinal guard Okorie put on a strong showing in his Pistons debut, scoring 20 points and four assists on 8-of-16 shooting from the field, including two three-pointers.

Okorie was also impressive on the defensive end, recording two steals in the loss. His performance and energy in the third quarter helped the Pistons claw their way back against the 76ers, only to fall short in the end.

Okorie wasn’t alone as Pistons two-way center Isaac Jones also put together a strong showing, scoring 22 points, four rebounds, and one assist on 9-of-15 shooting from the field. Looking to make the case for a permanent roster spot on the Pistons roster, Jones aims to build on Thursday’s performance when Detroit faces the Cavaliers on Sunday. Last season with the Pistons, Jones appeared in four games, averaging 1.5 points per game.

Pistons 2026 Summer League Schedule

Following Sunday’s matchup against the Cavaliers, the Pistons will have a quick turnaround as they’ll face the New York Knicks on Monday night at the Cox Pavilion. The final scheduled Pistons Summer League game against the Phoenix Suns is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET, with the game broadcast on ESPNU.

The Pistons' fifth Summer League game has yet to be determined and will depend on how Detroit fares in its three remaining scheduled games. The top four teams in the Summer League will qualify for the semifinals with a shot at the championship.

A win over the Cavaliers will put the Pistons back in contention for the semifinals, while a loss will likely eliminate them.