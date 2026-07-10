3 Standouts From Pistons Summer League Opener Loss to 76ers

The Detroit Pistons officially tipped off 2026 Summer League action in Las Vegas on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite the 101-93 Summer League opener loss to the 76ers, there were several positives to take away from the defeat. Here are three standouts from the Pistons' loss to the 76ers.

Ebuka Okorie

Dec 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) during the first half against the CSUN Matadors at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time, Pistons fans got to see No. 17 overall pick Ebuka Okorie in action, and he did not disappoint. Okorie delivered for the Pistons in the Summer League opener and impressed throughout the game, finishing with 20 points and four assists on 8-of-16 shooting from the field, including knocking down two three-pointers.

Okorie also showed his defensive talent, recording two steals for the Pistons. This was a solid start for the rookie out of Stanford, whom the Pistons hope develops into a quality guard off the bench next season.

Isaac Jones

In addition to Okorie's strong debut for the Pistons, forward Isaac Jones led Detroit in the loss to the 76ers, scoring 22 points, four rebounds, and one assist on 9-of-15 shooting from the field.

A two-way forward for the Pistons, Jones is looking to thrive throughout the Summer League and build a case to earn a permanent roster spot with Detroit next season. In the four games that he appeared in for the Pistons last season, Jones averaged 1.5 points per game.

Roddy Gayle Jr.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) reacts against the Connecticut Huskies in the first half during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pistons fans also got to see the former Michigan Wolverines guard in action for the first time in Summer League after Detroit signed him to an Exhibit 10 contract following the 2026 NBA Draft. In his Pistons Summer League debut, Gayle scored 10 quality points off the bench on 4-of-4 shooting from the field.

Gayle also grabbed one rebound and recorded a steal in the loss to the 76ers. After a national championship season with the Wolverines in which he averaged 8.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, Gayle looks to continue showing his potential throughout the Pistons Summer League schedule. Thursday’s performance was a good start for the rookie out of Michigan.

What Next For Pistons in Summer League?

Following the Summer League opener loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Pistons will next face the Cleveland Cavaliers in their second game on Sunday.

The tip-off between the Pistons and the Cavaliers in the Summer League matchup is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at the Thomas & Mack Center, with the game broadcast on Prime Video.