J.B. Bickerstaff Deserved New Contract Extension With Detroit Pistons

On the eve of the Detroit Pistons Eastern Conference Semifinals playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, coach J.B. Bickerstaff is receiving a well-deserved contract extension.

The extension was announced by Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon, and the terms regarding the contract were not disclosed.

J.B. Bickerstaff Is Well Desrving Of Contract Extension

Apr 29, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff talks to guard Ausar Thompson (9) during a time out in the second half against the Orlando Magic during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Bickerstaff, who has been with the Pistons the last two seasons, is well deserving of receiving an extension as he has completely turned around a Detroit team that just two years ago finished with their worst record in franchise history at 14-68. The Pistons' team culture has completely shifted over the last two seasons, and much of that is due to Bickerstaff.

Before their thrilling first-round series comeback against the Orlando Magic, the Pistons during the regular season were one of three teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs being the other, to reach 60 wins.

It was the first time since the 2005-06 season that the Pistons had reached 60 wins and the first time in 19 years that they’d clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Bickerstaff, in his two regular seasons with the Pistons, has also recorded a 104-60 overall record. His latest accomplishment of leading the Pistons to their first NBA playoff series win since 2008, rallying from a 3-1 series deficit, is by far his greatest accomplishment in his short time with Detroit, and he may not be done.

Entering the Pistons Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Bickerstaff looks to get revenge against his former team and help lead Detroit to their first NBA championship since 2004.

In addition to earning a contract extension, Bickerstaff was also recently named the National Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year for the 2025-26 season. The Pistons Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup against Bickerstaff’s old team, the Cavaliers, could be an intriguing series.

Pistons Upcoming Playoff Series Against Bickerstaff's Former Team

May 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is interviewed after game seven against the Toronto Raptors In the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Pistons are looking for their first appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals since 2008 as they aim to get past a Cavaliers team that challenged them during the regular season.

With how competitive the two teams were against each other in the regular season, the series has the potential to be a classic and go seven games. Bickerstaff and the Pistons look to set the tone in the series with Game 1 slated for Tuesday night in Detroit.

The tip-off for Game 1 between the Pistons and Cavaliers is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET with the game broadcast on Peacock and NBCSN.