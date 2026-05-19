Jalen Duren Is the Biggest Question for Detroit Pistons This Offseason

Following a year where the Detroit Pistons exceeded expectations and proved preseason analysts wrong, one of the most vital pieces to this season’s success might be on the move.

The Pistons traded Jaden Ivey at the trade deadline in hopes of extending Jalen Duren to a maximum contract, as they would’ve been unable to afford both players.

For a time, the expectation was that Duren would receive the maximum rookie scale contract at the conclusion of the season. However after his disappointing showing in the playoffs, the Pistons are reportedly reluctant to offer him the five-year $239 million maximum extension.

This is likely to cause turmoil between Duren and the Pistons, as both sides fell into a similar contract dispute just one offseason ago when the Pistons declined to offer Duren a contract extension.

If both sides are unable to compromise, there is a very real possibility Duren is signed and traded.

Why a sign and trade?

Duren would likely be signed and traded rather than simply walking for one simple reason. Money.

This is because the Pistons hold Duren’s Bird rights, meaning they’re the only team that can offer him a true rookie scale maximum contract. If Duren wanted to go elsewhere without involving the Pistons, he would have to take a normal maximum contract(which is less total money).

So for Duren to receive the money that he believes he is worth, he would need to sign the rookie scale maximum contract with the Pistons while understanding that a trade has already been agreed upon to send him elsewhere.

This can shake out in numerous fashions for the Pistons. Potential blockbusters include, but aren’t limited to pursuing one of the Celtics duo in Tatum or Brown, Devin Booker in Phoenix, or even Joel Embiid out of Philadelphia.

All of these blockbusters would be pretty easily attainable by signing and trading Duren alongside a package of Caris LeVert, Ron Holland, Chaz Lanier and lots of picks.

Of all these potential blockbusters, the one most fans will be monitoring the closest is that of Giannis Antetokounmpo. While he might not be as prolific a scorer as some of the other names, many fans feel the former champ fits Detroit’s mentality well.

Draft night implications

Fans that tune into draft night might get an idea of what the Pistons are planning to do with Duren based on their selection. Although the 21st overall pick is not high enough to grab an immediate impact player, it is in the perfect range to see where the organization plans for developmental improvement.

If the Pistons grab a big man, it’s likely Duren is on the move. Leaving a solid transitionary center rotation of Isaiah Stewart, Paul Reed, and a young first round pick who can learn and develop behind the two veterans.