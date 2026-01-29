How Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade to Detroit Pistons Could Increase Playoff Ceiling

Much earlier in the season, there had been rumors about Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially requesting a trade out of Milwaukee.

However, at the beginning of the month, Antetokounmpo himself put these rumors to rest.

This was the situation until Antetokounmpo sustained a calf strain a few days ago, which led to the Bucks promptly dropping a game to the Sixers. On Wednesday, a report from ESPN insider Shams Charania delivered an updated about Antetokounmpo's future.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready for a new home at the Feb. 5 NBA trade deadline or in the offseason as several rival teams make aggressive offers to the Milwaukee Bucks for him, and the franchise is starting to listen, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/OejatbQjDy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2026

This report suggests that Milwaukee does intend to move on from Antetokounmpo before the February 5th trade deadline. Could the Detroit Pistons get involved?

What would it cost the Pistons?

The Pistons remain in a very unique scenario when it comes to potentially acquiring Antetokounmpo. On one hand, they retain one of the highest caliber of assets in the league, both player-wise and draft pick-wise.

On the other hand, they are a divisional rival and as such play the Bucks a minimum of 4 times every season. This could complicate the situation for the Pistons, as the Bucks would likely favor a similar offer from a non-divisional opponent.

This does not mean that the Pistons cannot pursue Antetokounmpo, it only means that the Pistons would likely have to give up more assets than out of division teams.

Spoiler alert, they have the assets to make that happen.

Logistics

Any Antetokounmpo trade is likely to start with Tobias Harris as the base. While it is very possible to acquire Antetokounmpo by moving other large struggling contracts like Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson, it is more likely the Bucks want Harris.

It is likely that Ivey will find a new home in this deal as well, whether it be with the Bucks or a potential third team willing to take on Ivey for picks. Detroit is also able to offer their own unprotected first round pick every other year until 2032, as well as some second rounders.

Should the Pistons pursue Giannis?

While it might seem like a no-brainer to acquire Giannis, it would come at an extremely high cost to a Pistons team that is already the No. 1 seed without him.

Antetokounmpo is a generational talent, and the Pistons can make one of the most enticing offers across the league. As well as moving off of Ivey, who is increasingly unlikely to land an extension with Detroit.

An expensive acquisition

However, it could potentially come at the cost of mortgaging the future. We saw the Cavaliers give up all of their picks and swaps just to acquire Donovan Mitchell, who hasn’t brought them any post-season success.

We saw it again with Bradley Beal to the Suns, and similarly with Mikal Bridges to the Knicks. Even recently the Magic gave up 4 first round picks for Desmond Bane who has struggled.

While Antetokounmpo might cost the Pistons additional assets in comparison to non-divisional teams, he is a once in a generation player that has proven he can carry a competitive team the extra mile to the NBA Finals. And that is priceless.