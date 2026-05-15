NBA Official Last 2 Minute Report for Game 5 Will Upset Pistons Fans

The Pistons lost a controversial home game last night 117-113 at the end of overtime to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Following the game, Pistons All-NBA point guard Cade Cunningham had criticism for the referees for missing a foul call in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

We all saw the play, I think it is pretty clear it was a foul Cade Cunningham

Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff mirrored the interpretation of his star point guard, stating that Thompson should have received free throws and that the foul on Cavs center Jarrett Allen was “clear”

Thompson himself refused to single out officials. After telling reporters he didn’t exactly get a justification for the calls down the stretch, he stated the following:

Cannot blame the refs. We cannot put ourselves in those positions. Ausar Thompson

Even Pistons backup point guard Daniss Jenkins weighed in and shared that they knew it was a foul, but the Pistons don’t expect to get those calls because they are the Pistons, suggesting that missed calls have been a theme for the team this season.

This afternoon, following all of the criticism, the NBA has released its Last Two Minute Report

NBA Game 5 two minute report revealed

Following tight games in the NBA that could have potentially been determined by a few officiating decisions late in the game, the league releases a Last Two Minute Report to determine whether or not there were any missed calls that could have impacted the outcome of the game.

This afternoon, the NBA has finally released the Last Two Minute Report from Game 5, and it was more than a bit disappointing for Pistons fans.

While many fans were expecting some sort of addendum to the final play of regulation, where the league might have found that a foul should have been called on Cavs center Jarrett Allen, there was no such foul added.

Instead, the NBA ruled that both Allen and Thompson legally step to the same spot in pursuit of a loose ball; before either player is able to gain possession of the ball, both lose their balance from marginal contact and no foul is necessary.

While this was an unfortunate clarification, the rest of the Last Two Minute Report showed no errors in either direction.

The bright side of things is that there were no errors against the Pistons. If Thompson’s message resonates with the team, they will try to avoid these situations in the future.

The Pistons must now rely on their experience of winning games facing elimination as they have already won three potential elimination games during the 3-1 comeback against the Orlando Magic in Round 1.