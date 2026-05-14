Pistons Coach J.B. Bickerstaff Has Yet Another Gripe With Refs After Game 5 Loss

Throughout the Detroit Pistons Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, coach J.B. Bickerstaff has voiced his displeasure with the officiating. While Bickerstaff hasn’t made excuses for it being the reason why the Pistons have lost three consecutive games and are now on the brink of elimination, he has called it out.

That frustration in the officiating continued following the Pistons' heartbreaking 117-113 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. It’s the play at the end of regulation that Pistons fans can’t stop talking about.

Following a great defensive stop that prevented the Cavaliers from hitting a game-winning shot at the end of regulation, Ausar Thompson, who made the play, was tripped by Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, and no foul was called.

A foul call would’ve sent Thompson to the free-throw line and likely would’ve sealed the Game 5 win for the Pistons. Instead, time ran out, and the Cavaliers completed the fourth-quarter comeback by winning in overtime. Here’s what Bickerstaff had to say about the play following the Pistons overtime loss.

What J.B. Bickerstaff Said About Missed Foul Call

“He [Jarrett Allen] fouled Ausar. It’s clear. He trips him when he’s going for a loose ball. End of game situation that’s tough.”

The no-foul call at the end of regulation that would’ve likely given the Pistons the Game 5 victory stings for the fans who filled up Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night, but there’s so much more that went into Detroit falling short against the Cavaliers. The Pistons have no excuses for the loss; they were up by nine points with three minutes remaining and couldn't close.

Not to mention, at one point during the game, the Pistons were up by as many as 15 points and scored 27 points off 17 Cavaliers turnovers. The Pistons had plenty of opportunities to capitalize, and couldn’t finish, while the Cavaliers did.

Pistons Season On Brink Heading Into Game 6

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) reacts in overtime against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Down 3-2 in the series and facing elimination on Friday night in Cleveland, the Pistons are expected to enter a hostile environment at Rocket Arena, hoping to keep their season alive. Consistency throughout the game is key for the Pistons, as how they start will set the tone for Game 6.

The Pistons repeated history coming back from a 3-1 series deficit in their first-round series against the Orlando Magic, and again look to do the same against the Cavaliers. Back in the 2006 Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Pistons were also up 2-0 against the Cavaliers, dropping three straight before winning in seven games. Do the Pistons have one more comeback left in them?

The Pistons had one stretch this season in which they lost four consecutive games, which happened at the beginning of March. The Pistons look to avoid that streak from happening again, which would end their season.

The tip-off for Game 6 between the Pistons and Cavaliers is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday night with the game broadcast on Prime Video.