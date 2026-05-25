New Details Emerge About Jalen Duren’s Future With Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have a very important offseason ahead of them with some pretty big decisions to be made.

Following their disappointing exit from the playoffs, the Pistons are hungrier than ever to chase the success they had this season by doing whatever it takes to improve their roster.

At the top of their list should be looking at all of their free agent options to pair superstar Cade Cunningham with. The other box to check off involves their all-star center Jalen Duren.

Duren had a great season for the Pistons, and being a fourth-year player is due for a contract extension this summer. While he was rewarded for his success with an all-star nomination this past winter, many fans feel he isn’t quite as deserving of such a lucrative contract.

Looking at what kind of money Duren could be gunning for; the question is whether the Pistons will be willing to pay the 22-year-old center to stay put.

What a Duren contract extension could look like

Every offseason, teams are faced with some difficult decisions on at least one player, and Duren happens to be Detroit’s most notable decision.

Duren will be a restricted free agent this summer, and at this point in his career with the playing time he’s seen as a young player in the league, could look to demand a max contract worth upwards of $50 million a year.

A max contract for Jalen Duren would very likely be a five-year, $240+ million contract.

Pistons' offseason outlook:



Jalen Duren - RFA

Tobias Harris - UFA

Kevin Huerter - UFA

Javonte Green - UFA

Daniss Jenkins - Team option



Duren is eligible for a 5-year, $240M+ max contract with Detroit this offseason. pic.twitter.com/vHQNjwwkK1 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 18, 2026

Just ask Pistons fans whether or not he’s worthy of that kind of money, and they’ll tell you really quick exactly how they feel.

Even if you seek the opinion of a true Pistons fan, it’s best to form your own thoughts around Duren. His 2025-26 season averages include 19.5 PPG, 10.5 rebounds, two assists and a 65% field goal percentage.

Would Detroit be smart to bring back Duren for the foreseeable future?

Again, that answer may differ depending on who you ask. That’s why I stress to make your own conclusions because in today’s NBA landscape, Duren’s numbers are more than serviceable.

The biggest reason why some may tell you it’s not a smart idea to pay him that much is based on his lackluster playoff performances. During the regular season, Duren would crack 20 points or more with ease, but once the playoffs began, he could barely crack 15 points.

He was a rebounding machine though, which isn’t a surprise given he was sixth in the league in rebounds this past season. That didn’t stop when it mattered most, but it didn’t seem like he was his usual self against both Orlando and Cleveland.

Duren was named to the 2025-26 All-NBA Third Team, which is a very honorable nomination for the young center. However, this may have just increased his salary that he’ll be eligible for this summer significantly.

The 2025-26 NBA All-NBA Third Team:



⭐️ Jalen Duren

⭐️ Chet Holmgren

⭐️ Jalen Johnson

⭐️ Tyrese Maxey

⭐️ Jamal Murray



(via @NBAPR) pic.twitter.com/2sfRH4bqsB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 24, 2026

Only time will tell as to what the Pistons want to do, but his nomination as of Sunday evening could have just put Detroit in a very interesting position, as they are running out of time for a decision on Duren.