Realistic Free Agent Targets The Pistons Can Chase This Offseason

The Pistons ran out of offensive firepower when they needed it most. Any formula to dominance Jalen Duren and Cade Cunningham figured out during the regular season proved to be unsustainable against both the No. 8 seed Orlando Magic and the No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers.

The body of work Detroit has put together the past two postseasons calls for evolution. Cunningham shouldn't have to feel like the weight of the entire Detroit Pistons franchise sits on his shoulders every time he rises up for a tough jump shot. Pistons big man Jalen Duren could be eligible for 30% of Detroit's total cap space if he makes an all-NBA team this weekend. Ausar Thompson is eligible for a rookie extension already and Tobias Harris is set to be an unrestricted free agent.

The most impactful swings sometimes not the biggest. It may not be Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, or LeBron James, but the Pistons are set for an active offseason regardless of whether they decide to sign Duren for every dollar he is eligible for or not. Below we take a look at which unrestricted free agents could be flying under President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon's radar.

Quentin Grimes, Guard, Philadelphia 76ers

If a trade for someone like Tyler Herro, Zach LaVine, or Kyrie Irving is off the table, the Pistons will still have options to choose from offensively. Grimes has played five seasons in the NBA and just recently became the explosive scorer we know he can be. In 75 games played this past regular season he averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 0.8 steals. He also shot 45% from the field and 33% from behind the three-point line.

At 6-foot-5 and just 26-years-old, Grimes can bring versatility to an offense that really needs it. Grimes blossomed late into the scorer he is today.

In 28 games last season, Grimes averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals with the Philadelphia 76ers. It's clear he knows how to manipulate matchups and shoot confidently, which is exactly what the Pistons offense needs. Grimes just needs the clearly defined role and the green light from coaching staff to be that kind of player for them.

Guard, Collin Sexton, Chicago Bulls

Sexton's bouncing around the league have clouded many basketball fans from what Sexton is capable of at his peak. He played 26 games with the Bulls this season after being traded there at the deadline in February by the Charlotte Hornets. In those 26 games, he averaged 17.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 48.2% from the field and 41% from three-point range.

While he isn't an elite defender known for locking up opposing all-NBA players, Sexton's effort is something that never has to be questioned. Sexton plays hard and it would fit right in with Bickerstaff's system. Sexton has averaged 16.7 points for his entire career and even averaged 24.3 points during his second season in the NBA. He's capable of taking the offensive load off of Cunningham, especially when it gets to the most important parts of important games.

Depending on what happens with Duren, Sexton could be an affordable target worth making moves for.

Forward, Norman Powell, Miami Heat

Norman Powell is not expected to command more than $30 million in annual contract value despite making his first All-Star game this season. Powell turns 33-years-old this Monday and isn't getting any younger. However, Powell is the embodiment of a "spark plug". Powell is someone who can suddenly rattle off three consecutive three-pointers.

He's also someone who can confidently and forcefully his bully his way through smaller guards into the lane. Everything about Powell's game shows he is extremely aggressive offensively, especially when he doesn't feel he needs to cater to others like Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

Powell is an efficient jump shooter comfortable with shooting from all areas on the court. The only thing missing from his offensive game is the extra four inches that would make him similar to Jayson Tatum or Brandon Ingram.

Honorable Mentions: Anfernee Simons, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tim Hardaway Jr., Jordan Clarkson, Seth Curry