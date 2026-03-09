Top Takeaway From Detroit Pistons' Loss to Miami Heat

The Detroit Pistons only added to a recent skid with a 121-110 loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Guard Cade Cunningham still led the way with 26 points and 10 assists in his return from a 1-game absence.

An all-around night for the red-hot Heat was highlighted by the duo of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, who scored a combined 49 points in what would be Miami's fifth win in a row.

Have the Pistons lost their luster?

The Heat rarely showed any signs of slowing down after jumping out to an early 34-16 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Center Jalen Duren still had his moments inside as he dunked and slashed his way to 24 points and 10 makes on 12 tries, but it wouldn't be enough to stop the Heat from outworking the Pistons inside with 58 paint points to Detroit's 56. It would be the third time in a row the Pistons fell behind in the paint battle, an unusual streak for one of the league's top paint squads that started with a 15-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Mar 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Myron Gardner (15) defends Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) during the second half at Kasey Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

It's safe to say the Pistons are facing some of the choppiest waters of their memorable regular-season run.

The once high-flying Pistons have fallen in their last four matchups, including against a division rival in the Cleveland Cavaliers last week. Their defense, once a defining staple of the Motor City squad, ranks 25th in the NBA over their last four games with a rating of 119.7. Their paint punch fell to 46.5 points per game over their last four games, far behind the 57 they average this season. They're even falling behind in the battle on the boards, where they've earned an average of 41 per contest to their opponents' 44.5 in their last four matchups.

Whether it stays a temporary storm or a more prominent issue will hinge on the Pistons reclaiming the brand of ball that cemented their place as the East's top squad this season. Detroit still holds the East's crown and remains 2.5 games ahead of the Boston Celtics, who clawed closer to the top with a key win over the Cavaliers on Sunday. The Pistons will need to right the ship against the Brooklyn Nets, who recently ended a 10-game losing streak with a win of their own over Detroit.

The Pistons will tip off against the Nets at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Barclays Center. The game can be viewed on FanDuel Sports Network- Detroit Extra.