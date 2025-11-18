Cade Cunningham reveals where he didn't want to end up in the 2021 NBA Draft

Cade Cunningham remembers his 2021 draft day well, but deep down, he was dreading going to one team in particular.

Widely predicted to be the number one overall pick, Cunningham sat down at the Barclays Center, hopeful that what many had predicted for him would come true.

The top three destinations were Detroit, Houston and Cleveland, and when asked by Kevin Durant for The Boardroom’s November cover story, which destination did he prefer? Cunningham didn’t hesitate. The response was instantaneous.

When it started cutting down, I’m like, it’s the final three,” Cunningham said. “It’s Cleveland, Houston, and Detroit. I’m like, don’t let me go to Cleveland. … I’m not trying to go to Cleveland.”

In the end, Cunningham’s wish came true, and he was selected number one overall by the Pistons, with the Cavaliers selecting Evan Mobley.

And in fairness, the picks have worked out well for both men, especially for Cunningham.

But the reasons were purely basketball related. At the time, the Cavaliers had a deep backcourt with Darius Garland and Collin Sexton, plus they had just added Lauri Markkanen.

For Cunningham, a native Texan, Houston didn’t feel right to him either, leaving the Pistons, which appealed to him due to the team rebuilding – hopefully around him – and that’s what Cunningham wanted.

Five seasons on, Detroit got its superstar player it needed, as Cunningham has developed into an All-Star and now a Nike signature athlete, highlighting his new-found superstar status.

He’s enjoying career-high averages of 27.5 points, 9.9 assists, and 5.4 rebounds a game this season, with his career mark at 17.4 points, 5.5 boards and 5.6 assists.

His thought process behind that night in Brooklyn back in 2021 proved to be correct. Plus, it worked out well for Mobley as well, as he has gone on to be a Defensive Player of the Year and one of the cornerstones for the Cavaliers at both ends of the floor.

As for Houston’s pick that night? They decided to go with Jalen Green, who had a lot of promise but never showed the flashes of brilliance expected of him. However, he is now resetting his career and has formed a solid backcourt with superstar Devin Booker at the Phoenix Suns.

It’s taken five seasons, and Cunningham is now part of one of the youngest teams in the league, where he is its centerpiece, its crown jewel. And currently top of the pile in the Eastern Conference.