Cade Cunningham's Return Headlines Pistons Regular Season Home Finale Against Bucks

The moment Detroit Pistons fans have been waiting for has finally arrived, as Cade Cunningham is expected to return for Wednesday night’s regular-season home finale against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN’s Vincent Goodwill.

Cunningham, who was diagnosed with a collapsed lung on March 19, has missed 11 consecutive games for the Pistons, with his last appearance coming against the Washington Wizards on St. Patrick’s Day.

Before the announcement that Cunningham was expected to return for the matchup against the Bucks, the Pistons star was questionable for Wednesday night’s game and participated in Detroit’s morning shootaround.

What Cunningham's Return Means For Pistons NBA Finals Aspirations

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) looks on during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Cunningham returns to a Pistons team that handled the adversity without him extremely well. During Cunningham’s absence, the Pistons only lost three games and clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with ease.

With Cunningham's return, the Pistons are back in a prime position to make a run at their first NBA championship since 2004. While the Pistons performed well during Cunningham’s absence, many believe that without him, Detroit wasn't capable of making a championship run. Cunningham's return changes those conversations of who is the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference and reach the Finals.

How Much Will Cunningham Play For Pistons With No. 1 Seed Locked Up?

Mar 15, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

With the No. 1 seed locked up and Cunningham back in the Pistons' starting lineup, it’ll be interesting to see how much Detroit plays their star player against the Bucks. Given that Cunningham has been out for a little under a month, it’s important to give him some reps before the playoffs, but Detroit also wants to avoid the risk of another injury.

The Pistons have begun to rest some of their key players in preparation for the NBA playoffs. In Monday night’s 123-107 road loss to the Orlando Magic, Tobias Harris, Duncan Robinson, and Caris LeVert all sat out for the Pistons.

In addition to Wednesday night’s regular-season home finale against the Bucks, the Pistons also face the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers to close out the week. With a 57-22 overall record, three victories would give the Pistons 60 wins for the first time since the 2005-06 season, when they finished at 64-18.

The Pistons would also join the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs as the two other NBA teams to reach 60 wins this season. The tip-off for Cunningham’s return against the Bucks is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.