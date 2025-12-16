Ranking the Detroit Pistons players most likely to appear in trade talks

The Pistons are the contender most likely to make a move or two before the trade deadline. They're the team most equipped to make deals in the Eastern conference.

Detroit controls their first round picks up until 2032 and their in a extremely flexible financial position. The Pistons are $26.1M below the first apron which means they aren't penalized by any luxury taxes at the moment.

Pistons fans would be naive to assume that this hot start to a long season means everything will be perfect for the next three seasons. There's lots of leveling up this team can do and they can start this upcoming trade season in February.

Dec 12, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) drives to the basket past Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

1. Forward, Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris is the most trade-friendly asset President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon has to offer other teams. His $26 million salary and unrestricted free agency status for this offseason could be valuable for a team looking to unload money at the end of their regular season. The Pistons could look to get as much value for the potential free agent before he potentially walks for nothing this offseason.

Harris, 33, is a 6-foot-8 veteran forward who excels at creating his own shot and being ready for catch-and-shoot opportunities when they arrive. The forward is enjoying his second stint on the Pistons after spending two-and-a-half seasons in Detroit in the middle of his career. He's averaging 14.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting an efficient 45.3% from the field and 38.2% from behind the three-point line.

His combination of productivity, contract status, and age makes for a valuable trade asset to offer. Forward Paul Reed is unable to be traded until January 15.

"The majority of players who signed a contract in the offseason have a Dec. 15 trade restriction. The Jan. 15th restriction is for free agents who signed with their own teams (with either Bird or early Bird rights) and a contract that is 120% greater than the previous season." ESPN's Bobby Marks

2. Guard, Caris LeVert

Caris LeVert, 31, is averaging a career-low in minutes with 20.3 and a career-high in three-point percentage. The guard is making just $14 million this season and is under contract until the end of the 2027 season. He's averaging a career-low in points, but his efficiency has only continued to improve throughout his career.

LeVert is averaging 9.4 points and 3.4 assists while shooting 46.6% from the field and 42.2% from three-point range on 3.4 three-point attempts per game.

This is another veteran who can provide an offensive boost to a team who can give him more responsibility. With guards like Marcus Sasser and Daniss Jenkins on the rise along with Jaden Ivey and Ron Holland, Detroit could look to receive more help in other position groups in exchange for LeVert's services.

3. Guard, Jaden Ivey

Detroit likely wants to see the peak of Jaden Ivey's development before making any quick decisions, but if trading a combination of Ivey, Harris, and LeVert means acquiring a series-changing player then it's worth exploring. Ivey is a four-year player who made his season debut in November after recovering from a knee injury. He's still finding his way through the rotation.

In ten games since returning, Ivey is averaging 14.4 minutes, 7.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 45.8% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point line. Detroit's willingness to trade Ivey depends on what kind of future they see for him in a lineup filled with young guards hungry for a more solidified spot on the roster and what kind of talent they can receive for a package including Ivey.

Detroit can afford to lose Ivey if a more dynamic player becomes available with guards like Jenkins, Robinson, Holland and even Marcus Sasser and Chaz Lanier all on the roster. On the other hand, there's a sizable chance we may not have seen the best of Ivey in his career.

He's coming off of averaging more than 15 points in his first three NBA seasons. Ivey has also played more than 28 minutes in every season in the NBA compared to his current 14.4 minutes.

Detroit won't be so quick to include Ivey in talks, but other teams will be quick to include Ivey. Expect teams to try to pry Ron Holland and center Isaiah Stewart as well depending on who Detroit would be receiving.