Detroit Pistons Injury Report Ahead of Matchup Against Toronto Raptors

In their 114-110 overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, the Pistons were out several key pieces and still managed to put up a good fight against the team with the best record in the NBA.

As the Pistons return home to the Motor City to face the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night, Detroit will be without Cade Cunningham for the eighth consecutive game since his collapsed lung diagnosis. The Pistons, however, are hoping to get back the players who missed Monday night’s contest against the Thunder.

Here’s a full injury report for both the Pistons and the Raptors ahead of the final meeting of their regular-season series.

Pistons Availability Report

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) grabs a rebound during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

After missing the overtime road loss to the Thunder, Jalen Duren (knee), Duncan Robinson (hip), and Tobias Harris (hip) have all been upgraded to game-time decisions for the Pistons matchup against the Raptors.

Caris LeVert (knee) and Marcus Sasser (hip) are also listed as game-time decisions for the Pistons. In the loss to the Thunder, LeVert and Sasser stepped up for the Pistons, combining for 22 points off the bench.

Raptors Availability Report

Jan 20, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle (77) motions to a teammate during a game against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Coming off a dominating 139-87 win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday, the Raptors arrive in Detroit set to be without three players. Jamison Battle, Immanuel Quickley (foot), and Chucky Hepburn (knee) are set to be out against the Pistons. Battle’s status for being out for Tuesday night’s game is not injury-related.

Brandon Ingram (heel) and Collin Murray-Boyles (back) are listed as game-time decisions. In the last meeting between the Pistons and Raptors on March 15, Ingram led Toronto in their 119-108 victory over Detroit, scoring 34 points.

What to Watch For In Pistons Matchup Against Raptors

Mar 30, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Pistons, despite the overtime loss to the Thunder, remain four games ahead of the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with seven games remaining in the regular season.

Posting a 54-21 overall record, the Pistons are in prime shape to clinch the top spot in the Eastern Conference for the first time since the 2006-07 NBA season.

For the Raptors, a win over the Pistons would put Toronto in a great position to clinch a playoff spot and avoid the play-in tournament. The Raptors currently post a 42-32 overall record and hold the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The tip-off from Little Caesars Arena between the Raptors and Pistons is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. The Pistons can clinch their first Central Division title since the 2007-08 season with a win or a Cleveland Cavaliers loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.