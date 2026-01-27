Detroit Pistons' J.B. Bickerstaff Expresses Gratitude After Major Honor

Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will be busy during All-Star Weekend coaching one of the All-Star teams in the big game.

Bickerstaff has been called into action after helping lead the Pistons to the best record in the Eastern Conference. Bickerstaff spoke about how honored he was to be chosen by the league as one of its top coaches for All-Star Weekend.

“It’s special – and it’s special for a lot of different reasons,” Bickerstaff said via the team's website.

“Understanding why you’re in the position you’re in and how important the people around you are and helping you succeed and get there. If the guys don’t do what they do, they don’t buy in, the staff doesn’t do what they do, Trajan (Langdon), Tom (Gores) – the leadership here in the organization – don’t do the things they do, we’re not in this position. And I think that’s the most important thing is it gives you an opportunity to celebrate all the work that everyone does to put a team in a position to be successful and then you reap all the benefits from it.”

Detroit Pistons Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Bickerstaff Chosen For All-Star Coaching Gig

In two years, Bickerstaff has taken the Pistons from the worst team in the Eastern Conference, winning just 14 games, to the best as the league rolls into the All-Star break.

The Pistons have turned around largely due to Bickerstaff's changes he has made to the roster and winning culture, which has made a massive difference. The Pistons are in the position they are in because Bickerstaff has found the right ways to push buttons to make the operation work.

While there have been some changes to the personnel on the court, the team is still led by Kate Cunningham and Jalen Duren.

Cunningham is an all-star starter, while Duren has the potential to join him on one of the biggest stages in the game.

“J.D. has played at that level where he should be an All-Star,” Bickerstaff said via the team's website. “When you talk about the steps he’s taken, those aren’t empty numbers. We need those numbers to win and that’s what should be recognized – guys that impact winning at a high level and J.D. has done that. Every night he goes out there and does the job to help his team win.”

In the meantime, Bickerstaff in the Pistons will face off against the Denver Nuggets in the tip-off of their schedule for 9pm ET inside Ball Arena. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.