Pistons Facing First Real Test of Season Amid Four-Game Losing Streak

For the first time this season, the Pistons tasted their own blood.

Sunday’s 121–110 road loss to the Miami Heat marked Detroit’s first four-game losing streak since dropping its first four games of last season.

Since the All-Star break, the Pistons are 5–5. The stretch includes two double-digit losses to the second-best team in the Western Conference, a road defeat to the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers, a home meltdown against the Brooklyn Nets in which they squandered a 23-point second-half lead, and now an end-to-end loss to the Heat, one in which Detroit trailed by 20 for much of the night.

Before the break, the Pistons were enjoying regular-season prosperity that brought national attention and praise. Detroit held the best record in the NBA and sat firmly atop the standings. Despite obvious roster gaps, the Pistons had developed a clear identity: dominate the paint, convert turnovers into fast-break opportunities, and rely on a defense that gradually wears opponents down until they bend to Detroit’s will.

Over the past 10 games, however, the cracks in the roster around the young core have become more visible.

In two losses to the San Antonio Spurs, the Pistons saw what happens when their greatest advantage —scoring in the paint—is removed and they are forced to rely on perimeter shooting.

Detroit shot 19-for-64 from three in those two games. In the second matchup, with the full lineup available, the Pistons lost the points-in-the-paint battle 52–36 while shooting 43 percent from the field.

Victor Wembanyama presents a unique challenge on his own, but Detroit’s inability to free up Cade Cunningham was glaring. Spurs guard Stephon Castle pressured Cunningham at the point of attack, allowing Wembanyama to roam the paint as a defensive anchor. The result constrained the Pistons’ offense. When Detroit tried to move Cunningham off the ball and rely on secondary creators, the results were nonexistent.

Detroit's struggling depth

Caris LeVert and Dennis Jenkins—the team’s other two guard creators—combined to play 34 minutes and shot 0-for-11 from the field in that game.

The Pistons then lost Ausar Thompson to an ankle injury in the second Spurs matchup and chose to rest Cunningham on the front end of a back-to-back against the Brooklyn Nets, who had lost 10 straight entering the game.

Mar 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) blocks a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Detroit still built a 23-point lead in the third quarter at home. But the advantage evaporated as Brooklyn outscored the Pistons 61–43 in the second half.

Even without Thompson and Cunningham, Detroit had established a defensive standard this season. The Nets ignored it. Brooklyn won the rebounding battle and hit key shots down the stretch.

All of it carried into Sunday’s loss to Miami, where the Pistons were controlled from the opening minutes.

The defense has slipped at the point of attack, and opponents have begun to lean into a clear formula: contain Cunningham and force the Pistons to beat you another way.

Cade: 13 points, 5 assists, 5-8 overall, 3-4 from 3



Everyone else: 17 points, 2 assists, 6-22 overall, 0-10 from 3 — Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) March 8, 2026

Part of the reasoning behind Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon’s quiet trade deadline was data collection, understanding how Detroit’s roster would respond to playoff-style defenses.

That evaluation may have arrived earlier than expected.

The blueprint is simple: double Cunningham, play physical, force Detroit into three-point shots and take away easy paint opportunities in transition and the half court. Remove those elements, and the Pistons’ offensive strengths begin to fade.

If not for Tobias Harris’ heroics in a win over the Orlando Magic, this stretch would look even more concerning. In that game, Detroit shot 4-for-30 from three and struggled to get consistent guard production outside of Cunningham.

The Pistons are not panicking. But there is a growing understanding inside the locker room that if they are going to steady themselves, it must start on the defensive end.

“Our biggest concern is doing what we need to do to be as good as we possibly can.”



Bickerstaff’s full response when asked about holding on to the No. 1 seed. #Pistons https://t.co/yoh8hdBKgx pic.twitter.com/4m3vn1imxa — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) March 9, 2026

Detroit has allowed 120 or more points nine times this season and won five of those games. In their last 10 contests, they have allowed 120 twice—both losses.

For a team whose identity has been built on defense and physicality, rediscovering that standard may be the quickest way to stop the slide.