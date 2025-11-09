Detroit Pistons Offer Unfortunate Update on Marcus Sasser
Marcus Sasser’s third season with the Detroit Pistons remains on hold.
On Saturday night, the Pistons released an official medical update on Sasser, and it’s an unfortunate release.
via Pistons PR: “The Detroit Pistons announced today that guard Marcus Sasser will remain out as he continues rehabilitation for a right hip impingement. Sasser will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks.”
Sasser hasn’t had the chance to suit up for the Pistons during the regular season. He was on a shortlist of injured players ahead of the opener, and remains one of two that has yet to participate in a matchup.
Along with Sasser, the Pistons have been without the veteran guard, Jaden Ivey. Although Ivey was back for the preseason after undergoing surgery on his leg last year, the team announced he would undergo a procedure on his knee, which would push back his official return.
“Pistons guard Jaden Ivey underwent an arthroscopic procedure earlier today to relieve right knee discomfort, the procedure and discomfort are unrelated to the fibula injury suffered last season,” the Pistons announced back on October 16. “Ivey will begin the rehabilitation process immediately and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.”
Last year, Ivey appeared in 30 games for the Pistons. He posted averages of 17.6 points, 4.0 assists, and 4.1 rebounds. He shot 46 percent from the field and averaged 40 percent from beyond the arc.
As for Sasser, he saw the court for 57 games during his sophomore effort. After appearing in 71 games as a rookie, posting an average of 8.3 points while shooting 42 percent from the field, Sasser knocked down 46 percent of his shots in year two for an average of 6.6 points.
Despite the Pistons’ backcourt being shorthanded early on, the team has continued to thrive. Heading into Sunday’s action against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Pistons are at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 7-2 record. They’ll remain without Sasser and Ivey for the time being.