Detroit Pistons Sign Former G-League Star With NBA Playoffs Approaching

Entering their final home matchup of the regular season against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Detroit Pistons are making an addition to their roster.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Pistons are signing two-way center Tolu Smith to a two-year deal.

Smith has played on and off between the Pistons and their G-League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, throughout the season, and now he will have the opportunity to play full-time for Detroit.

In the 11 games with the Cruise, he averaged 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Smith has also showcased his skills on the defensive end for the Cruise, averaging 1.3 blocks and 1.0 assists per game for the Cruise.

How Much Playing Time Will Smith Get With Pistons?

Oct 6, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tolu Smith (35) dribbles as Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Despite spending time with the Cruise, as their top player, Smith has appeared in 13 games this season for the Pistons, averaging 3.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game. In Monday night’s 123-107 road loss to the Orlando Magic, Smith scored eight points, three rebounds, and one assist, while shooting 3-of-5 from the field.

Smith’s performance in a losing effort against the Magic and in the other 12 regular-season games was enough for the Pistons to sign him to a two-year deal. However, the question moving forward is how much playing time will Smith receive for the Pistons in the NBA playoffs? That remains to be seen.

In a game where the Pistons rested Tobias Harris, Caris LeVert, and Duncan Robinson, Smith played 13 minutes. With the Pistons having the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference locked up and fans eagerly awaiting the status of Cade Cunningham’s potential return to the court, Smith could see similar minutes in Detroit’s final three games of the regular season.

Pistons Close Out Regular Season Looking to Reach 60 Wins

Apr 6, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31), guard Ausar Thompson (9) and Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) look for the rebound during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

In addition to Wednesday night’s regular-season home finale against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Pistons are also scheduled to face the Charlotte Hornets and Indiana Pacers on the road to close out the week.

Entering Wednesday night’s matchup against the Bucks, the Pistons currently post a 57-22 overall record. To reach the 60-win milestone, the Pistons would need to win their remaining three games. Two NBA teams have reached 60 wins this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs; the Pistons could be the third.

The last time the Pistons reached 60 wins was during the 2005-06 NBA season, where they finished with a 64-18 overall record, before eventually falling to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.