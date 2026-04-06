Detroit Pistons Injury Report Ahead of Road Matchup Against Orlando Magic

As Pistons fans patiently await Cade Cunningham's return to the court, they received some encouraging news ahead of Monday night's matchup. Cunningham, who has been out since March 17, is now listed as doubtful for the matchup against the Magic.

Cunningham, however, most likely will be out for the 11th consecutive game. During that stretch, the Pistons have remained dominant, as they're currently 9-2 without Cunningham, and recently locked up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with Saturday night's 116-93 road win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Both teams enter Monday night’s matchup on winning streaks of two games or more, and the Pistons look to continue to reach closer to 60 wins by clinching the regular-season series win over the Magic. The Pistons are 2-1 against the Magic this season.

Ahead of Monday night’s matchup, here’s a look at the injury report for both the Pistons and Magic.

Pistons Availability Report

Jan 29, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart (28) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Entering Monday night’s matchup against the Magic, Isaiah Stewart (calf) is also out for the Pistons. Stewart, who recently returned to basketball activities, has been out since March 13 with a calf injury.

Caris LeVert (knee), Duncan Robinson (hip), and Tobias Harris (knee) are all listed as game-time decisions for the Pistons. In Saturday night’s 116-93 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Tobias Harris led the Pistons, scoring 19 points, four rebounds, and two assists, on 7-of-13 shooting from the field.

Duncan Robinson also scored in double figures, against the 76ers, adding 11 points. We’ll see if both Harris and Robinson are set to play tonight and if they can build off of Saturday night’s performance.

Magic Availability Report

Having just played on Sunday night on the road, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 112-108, the Magic will be without four players against the Pistons. Jett Howard (ankle), Jonathan Isaac (knee), Anthony Black (abdomen), and Franz Wagner (ankle) are all out against the Pistons.

What to Watch For In Pistons Matchup Against Magic

Apr 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In the midst of a fight with four other teams for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Magic look to rely on leading guards Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane to knock off the Pistons. Both Bane (27 points) and Banchero (23 points) led the Magic offensively in Sunday’s win over the Pelicans.

For the Pistons, three wins in their final four regular-season games would give Detroit 60 wins for the first time since the 2005-06 NBA season. The Pistons look to join the Oklahoma City Thunder and potentially the San Antonio Spurs as the teams to reach 60 wins this season.

The tip-off between the Pistons and Magic is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.